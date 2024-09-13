Newsletter: With an eye on Dayton, Joby Aviation is becoming a truly global company

Joby’s head of government relations last month confirmed to me that Dayton remains firmly on the company’s radar.

Meanwhile, Joby’s plans truly span the globe. The business has applied for certification in Australia, has inked an agreement with a Saudi airline and has partnered with Abu Dhabi.

Dayton-bound Joby extends global reach with UAE plans

Joby has applied to become the first certified electric air taxi operator in the United Arab Emirates or UAE.

What the company says: “There is incredible momentum behind the adoption of clean flight across the UAE, and we’re excited to be working with a wide range of partners,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and chief executive.

Beavercreek, Kettering, Centerville, Miami Twp. What do they have in common?

A lot, probably. Add this to the list: Leaders and residents in those communities have been concerned about how quickly gas stations and convenience stores are spreading across the area.

What happened: Miami Twp.’s newly approved Wawa may be the last new gas station approved in the community for a while. Township trustees have voted to hold development of gas stations, convenience stores and small-box retail stores for six months, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

Moeller Brew Barn closes in Troy, owner cites slow business

After five years in downtown Troy, Moeller Brew Barn has closed its doors, Natalie Jones, who works the food and dining beat, recently told us.

What about the Dayton location? The Dayton brewery is across from Day Air Ballpark (right field side). Owner Nick Moeller said the brewery has had a good summer with the Dayton Dragons and hopes momentum will continue in the fall and winter months.

Quote: “You can’t just be a brewery and expect your seats to be filled,” Moeller said.

Miami Twp. trustee will resign at the end of September

To many in the Dayton-area business community, John Morris is a familiar figure.

Builder: Morris was president of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Ohio Valley. However, he took a job earlier this year as president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors, Northern California Chapter.

Advisor: Morris also has been a member of the Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) Advisory Committee and, of course, a trustee for one of the biggest townships around, Miami Twp.

Now, he’s leaving that latter post.

Quote: “I don’t know where I’m going to be on a week-to-week basis,” Morris told the Dayton Daily News. “It was just far too hard. I thought I could juggle it for a few months ... but it’s just gotten too hard to juggle, and I can’t do it for any much longer.”

Former Crowne Plaza in downtown may become Dayton Vitality Hotel

Noise and (possible) activity in downtown Dayton hotel development continues.

A hotel management company is working to help turn the former Crowne Plaza Hotel into the Dayton Vitality Hotel.

What’s happening? In that part of downtown, a lot. The Dayton Convention Center across the street has had a celebrated remodeling, and speculation about the Crowne Plaza site intensified when plans were revealed this spring about a new “headquarter” hotel.

