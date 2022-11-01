Old Scratch Pizza to open in former Troy Fire Department station

First up in our newsletter is the announcement of Old Scratch Pizza opening a new location in the heart of downtown Troy.

Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expected to open by early summer of next year in the former Troy Fire Department station.

Founder Eric Soller said the building has a “really cool 1960s vibe” they are planning to preserve.

Troy is really becoming the place to be! From crêpes and bubble tea to tacos, pizza and fine dining, there’s a little bit of everything for everybody.

And for those wondering, Old Scratch Pizza’s third location in the former space of The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek is expected to open at the end of this year or early next year at the latest. Old Scratch Pizza’s other two restaurants are located at 812 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton and 40 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville.

Subs, sushi and more on the way

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Today marks the grand opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs’ newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Franchise owner Ted Tolliver said the restaurant is celebrating by holding a fundraiser to support Kettering Fairmont Band Boosters. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 donation to the boosters in exchange for a regular sub.

Earlier this week, Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar opened its doors in the former space of Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro in Bellbrook.

This is the restaurant’s second location.

I sat down with owner Maria Kim, who explained that she opened the new location not only because of her success at their first restaurant, located at 59 Fiesta Lane in Miamisburg, but to eventually pass down to her children.

In less than a week, Park Grille & Bar is opening at Austin Landing in the space that formerly housed Bar 145 and Reset Bar.

The casual, family-friendly restaurant with sport cards and memorabilia will hold a grand opening Monday, Nov. 7.

One item on the restaurant’s menu that I can’t wait to try are PapPap’s Donut Holes. Co-owner Chris Carter said the treat was added to the menu in honor of his wife’s father, who passed away last year.

Award-winning chili to be added to menu at Archer’s Tavern

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Chili season is here and there is nothing better than a large bowl on a cold winter day. I have already experimented with my chili recipe thanks to help of TikTok and found that I like adding pasta sauce and cream cheese.

Over the weekend, Archer’s Tavern hosted a chili cookoff to find the next award-winning chili to be featured on their menu.

Returning participants Tyler and Emily Boes of Centerville won the competition with their family’s recipe featuring hot chili beans, kidney beans, hamburger, diced tomatoes with green chilis, tomato sauce, onion, jalapeno, habanero pepper, bacon grease, sugar and chili seasoning.

Tyler said he had been making chili every week for months to refine and perfect his family’s recipe. The couple’s chili will show up on the restaurant’s menu in the next few weeks.

Read more about the chili cookoff here or look through a photo gallery of all the delicious chilis.

As I work on perfecting my recipe, email me your favorite chili recipe!

Quick Bites:

🌮Taco Street founder to open new restaurant: Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. Read more about his latest adventure here.

🍺Warped Wing Brewing Company and Esther Price Candies releasing beer: “Esther’s Li’l Secret Launch Party & Reveal” starts at 4 p.m. Thursday at Warped Wing’s Dayton taproom. Tickets are not needed.

🏆The Best of Dayton results are in: The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click here to view the winners by category.

Tell Us:

This newsletter is your look inside the local food and dining scene – where to go for dinner, what’s new and exciting, and where to try the tastiest bites in town. I’ll give you a behind-the-scenes peek into some of the dishes that truly makes Dayton the Gem City.

What do you want to see in this newsletter? Email me with suggestions.