Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Here are some of the highlights of this year’s winners:

1. Bill’s Donut Shop

Bill’s Donut Shop, located at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville, has won Best Donut Shop all seven years of the contest.

The donut shop has been a tradition since 1960. It was originally located in downtown Dayton and has been in its current location since 1979.

2. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans have voted. The restaurant has won first place in Best Chicken Sandwich. The category was added in 2019 and Chick-fil-A has won each contest since.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. This includes several Dayton-area restaurant locations in communities like Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering and Huber Heights.

3. Dorothy Lane Market

For the first time, Dorothy Lane Market has taken home Best Bakery. In recent years, ele Cake Co has dominated the competition.

Dorothy Lane Market won first place in Best Desserts and Best Grocery Store and second place in Best Place to Buy Meats this year.

Dorothy Lane Market has three locations including Oakwood, Washington Twp. and Springboro. The market has plans to open a fourth store in Mason.

4. Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante

Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante, located at 1375 E. Stroop Road in Kettering, has won Best Italian Food all seven years of the contest.

The Dayton gem blends family tradition to create delicious, authentic, made-from-scratch Italian cuisine. Mamma DiSalvo’s makes its own sauces, which are available at DiSalvo’s Deli & Italian Store next door to the restaurant.

5. Marion’s Piazza

Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s contest. The Dayton favorite has taken home first place every year since the category was added in 2018.

Marion’s also won first place in Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner.

Today the business has restaurants in north and south Dayton, the Dayton Mall area, Centerville, Beavercreek, Kettering, Englewood, Troy and Mason.

6. McNasty’s

After two years of placing second and one year of placing third, McNasty’s has clinched first place in Best Food Truck.

The Dayton food truck founded by Dick and Cathy Bell first started as a tavern in 1978. The tavern closed in 1996 when the owners moved to Las Vegas for more than a decade. The couple returned to the Dayton area and turned a mobile mammogram bus into a food truck in 2012.

7. The Pine Club

The Pine Club, located at 1926 Brown St. in Dayton, has won Best Fine Dining in this year’s contest. The iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley.

Since 1947, The Pine Club has been serving mouth-watering filets garnished with onion rings and a classic side of stewed tomatoes.

This is the fourth year in a row that the restaurant has won this category.

8. The Root Beer Stande

The Root Beer Stande is taking home first place in Best Hot Dog Stand, a new category added this year in the contest.

The Root Beer Stande, located at 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton, has taken home first place in Best Cheap Eats and Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff in previous years.

9. TJ Chumps

TJ Chumps won Best Patio in this year’s contest. This is the first year the restaurant has taken home first place.

After opening its doors in Miamisburg in 2002, TJ Chumps has expanded to Englewood, Fairborn and Huber Heights. The owners and management say they have put a lot of work and effort into having some of the biggest and best patios around.

TJ Chumps celebrated its 20th anniversary in August.

10. Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s Jersey Dairy has once again been named as having the Best Ice Cream. Young’s has won first place in this category in six of the seven contests. In 2017, Graeter’s Ice Cream took home first place.

Young’s Jersey Dairy also won first place as the Best Family Fun Destination.