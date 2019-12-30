The 10 best places to go in Dayton if you want a memorable bourbon

10 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

Here’s the skinny on our top pick for the best place to get bourbon in Dayton. The bar moved into a bigger space this year and is most certainly worth the visit.

>> A toast to seven decades of memories at celebrated Dayton bourbon bar

Joe Head co-owns the Century Bar with Diane Spitzig. The business plans to move from its current location to 18 to 20 S. Jefferson St., the former Dayton Power and Light Building. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The Century Bar is almost definitely Dayton’s best-kept secret. Although it’s not much of a secret anymore after all the recognition it has received for its phenomenal whiskey and cocktail menu. Tucked away on South Jefferson Street, the bar has a humble exterior entrance that places you in a different era once you step inside.

>> Century Bar moving to a bigger space

Century refreshes their seasonal menu many times a year, and features one-of- a-kind concoctions for their loyal patrons to try.

Century might be at the top of our Dayton bourbon destination list — and for good reason — but there are many bars in the area serving something

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

The Paragon

797 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

250 Warren St., Dayton

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Explore Watermark

20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg

The Wellington Grille

2450 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek