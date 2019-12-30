X

The 10 best places to go in Dayton if you want a memorable bourbon

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 3. Lily's Bistro is among the Dayton area bars throwing bashes. Manager Emily Mendenhall demonstrates how to make an easy Mint Julep.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Do | Dec 30, 2019
By Sarah Franks

All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.

Lucky for us, Dayton could almost be considered a destination for such ventures, as we boast many charming bars with tons of bourbon options and an exclusive bourbon bar, The Century Bar, that's regularly mentioned in national bourbon "best of" lists.

Here’s some of the best places in the Gem City to grab a bourbon to kick off the new year:

>>Downtown Dayton bar makes ‘best of’ national list

🥃The Century Bar

10 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

Here’s the skinny on our top pick for the best place to get bourbon in Dayton. The bar moved into a bigger space this year and is most certainly worth the visit.

>> A toast to seven decades of memories at celebrated Dayton bourbon bar

Joe Head co-owns the Century Bar with Diane Spitzig. The business plans to move from its current location to 18 to 20 S. Jefferson St., the former Dayton Power and Light Building. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Joe Head co-owns the Century Bar with Diane Spitzig. The business plans to move from its current location to 18 to 20 S. Jefferson St., the former Dayton Power and Light Building. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The Century Bar is almost definitely Dayton’s best-kept secret. Although it’s not much of a secret anymore after all the recognition it has received for its phenomenal whiskey and cocktail menu. Tucked away on South Jefferson Street, the bar has a humble exterior entrance that places you in a different era once you step inside.

>> Century Bar moving to a bigger space

Century refreshes their seasonal menu many times a year, and features one-of- a-kind concoctions for their loyal patrons to try.

Century might be at the top of our Dayton bourbon destination list — and for good reason — but there are many bars in the area serving something

PHOTOS: Last call for historic Century Bar at original location

  
Explore🥃Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

The Oakwood Club
The Oakwood Club

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

The Paragon

797 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

ajc.com

Credit: The Paragon Facebook

Credit: The Paragon Facebook

ExploreLily’s Bistro

329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Lily's Bistro Bar Manager Amber Brady with her Mule-tide cocktail. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen
Lily's Bistro Bar Manager Amber Brady with her Mule-tide cocktail. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

ExploreCoco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton

CoCo's Sweater Weather cocktail being made by bartender Nick Hunt. JIM WITMER/STAFF
CoCo's Sweater Weather cocktail being made by bartender Nick Hunt. JIM WITMER/STAFF

Credit: JIM WITMER

Credit: JIM WITMER

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Wheat Penny Bartender Brock McKibben with the summer cocktail Autopilot. Made with Hendrick's Gin, House Made Cucumber Mint Basil Syrup, Creme De Violette, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Cucumber Garnish. JIM WITMER/STAFF
Wheat Penny Bartender Brock McKibben with the summer cocktail Autopilot. Made with Hendrick's Gin, House Made Cucumber Mint Basil Syrup, Creme De Violette, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Cucumber Garnish. JIM WITMER/STAFF

Credit: JIM WITMER

Credit: JIM WITMER

ExploreWatermark

20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg

ajc.com

Credit: Watermark Facebook

Credit: Watermark Facebook

The Wellington Grille

2450 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Mary Miller has quietly owned and operated Miami Valley restaurants that are very diverse in their concepts and geography: The Barnsider in Harrison Twp., the Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, Harrison's in Tipp City, and recently became co-founder of an Asian restaurant, Ginger & Spice, on Brown Street near the University of Dayton. This is a woman in her '70s who tried to retire once and couldn't do it, choosing to come back and work seven days a week in her restaurants.JIM WITMER / STAFF
Mary Miller has quietly owned and operated Miami Valley restaurants that are very diverse in their concepts and geography: The Barnsider in Harrison Twp., the Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, Harrison's in Tipp City, and recently became co-founder of an Asian restaurant, Ginger & Spice, on Brown Street near the University of Dayton. This is a woman in her '70s who tried to retire once and couldn't do it, choosing to come back and work seven days a week in her restaurants.JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.