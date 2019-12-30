The 10 best places to go in Dayton if you want a memorable bourbon

All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.
Lucky for us, Dayton could almost be considered a destination for such ventures, as we boast many charming bars with tons of bourbon options and an exclusive bourbon bar, The Century Bar, that's regularly mentioned in national bourbon "best of" lists.
Here’s some of the best places in the Gem City to grab a bourbon to kick off the new year:
Here’s the skinny on our top pick for the best place to get bourbon in Dayton. The bar moved into a bigger space this year and is most certainly worth the visit.
The Century Bar is almost definitely Dayton’s best-kept secret. Although it’s not much of a secret anymore after all the recognition it has received for its phenomenal whiskey and cocktail menu. Tucked away on South Jefferson Street, the bar has a humble exterior entrance that places you in a different era once you step inside.
Century refreshes their seasonal menu many times a year, and features one-of- a-kind concoctions for their loyal patrons to try.
Century might be at the top of our Dayton bourbon destination list — and for good reason — but there are many bars in the area serving something
