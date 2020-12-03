Dayton Flyers: Timeline of schedule changes shows topsy-turvy year

Fort Wayne became the fourth team to cancel a game with Dayton because of positive COVID-19 tests. However, the schedule has been a work in progress all year. Here’s a timeline of the many changes.

Oct. 17, 2019: The Atlantic 10 and Mountain West announce a challenge series that includes a game between Dayton and Nevada on Dec. 6, 2020, in Reno, Nev.

Nov. 21, 2019: The Myrtle Beach Invitational reveals a 2020 field that includes Dayton, Charlotte, Loyola, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State.

May 7, 2020: Dayton announces it will play Mississippi State on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. At the same time, reports surface that Dayton will play Mississippi in Chicago in December.

May 28: Sullivan says the game in Chicago against Ole Miss is no longer on the schedule but that they will work to find another date and location.

June 1: Dayton and Ole Miss announce they will play at UD Arena on Dec. 19.

Sept. 15: Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, reports the Myrtle Beach tournament will move to Orlando.

Sept. 16: The NCAA pushes the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

Sept. 21: The A-10 and Mountain West postpone their series until the 2021-22 season.

Oct. 14: Dayton joins the field of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in the Bahamas. Dayton learns it will play Wichita State on Nov. 25 in the first round.

Oct. 26: A number of tournaments, including the Myrtle Beach Invitational, that were scheduled to take place in Orlando are cancelled.

Nov. 6: One day after Ohio State withdraws from the Crossover Classic, Dayton makes the same decision.

Nov. 20: Dayton announces a tentative non-conference schedule that includes five games. At the same time, it announces it planned to play Bellarmine in the season opener Dec. 1 but will look to find a new opponent because Bellarmine had to go into quarantine.

Nov. 24: Dayton finds a new opponent for Dec. 1: Alcorn State.

Nov. 27: An exhibition game scheduled for Nov. 28 falls through because of positive COVID-19 tests at Cedarville University.

Nov. 28: Alcorn State announces it can’t play Dayton on Dec. 1 because of COVID-19 issues.

Nov. 30: Dayton finds a replacement for Alcorn State: Eastern Illinois.

Dec. 1: Dayton opens the season with a 66-63 victory against Eastern Illinois.

Dec. 2: Purdue Fort Wayne cancels its Dec. 8 game against Dayton because of COVID-19 issues.

“We will work through our contingency plans,” UD announced, “and share scheduling updates as they develop.”