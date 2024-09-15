Dayton picks up second commitment from 2025 class

McKie, 6-foot-3, 155-pound guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, joins Damon Friery, a 6-foot-10 forward from Cleveland St. Ignatius, in UD’s 2025 class. Friery committed to Dayton on Monday.

McKie, who received a scholarship offer from UD in June, committed to UD one week after visiting campus with his parents. He’s the son of Aaron McKie, a star at Temple from 1991-94 and the head coach at Temple from 2019-23. McKie scored 1,650 points in three seasons with Temple

McKie ranks 86th on ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in the 2025 class. He’s No. 133 in the Rivals.com rankings and No. 129 in the On3.com rankings.

McKie received an invitation to the NBPA’s Top 100 High School Basketball Camp in June. He has already scored more than 1,000 points in high school career, according to the St. Joe’s Prep basketball account on X.

Ari Rosenfeld, of Elite High School Scouting, described McKie on X (Twitter) as “a truly elite shooter with a high IQ and NBA pedigree. McKie’s game has gone to new levels as he’s developed as a shot-creator and his body has matured. Should be a key long-term piece for the Flyers.”

McKie had offers from Temple, Saint Joseph’s, Penn, Saint Louis and others. He took an unofficial visit to Saint Joseph’s on Sept. 3, according to the Hawk Hill Hardwood account on X (Twitter).

With Friery and McKie in Dayton’s 2025 class, UD still has at least three scholarships open. The 2024-25 roster has five players entering their final season of eligibility: Nate Santos; Enoch Cheeks; Brady Uhl; Zed Key; and Posh Alexander.

The latest 2025 recruit to visit Dayton was Tyler Kropp, a 6-9 forward from Olentangy Liberty in Powell. He started a visit to UD on Friday. Kropp received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July.