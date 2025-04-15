Dayton picks up second spring commitment from Rutgers transfer

Derkack averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31 games last season for Rutgers. He averaged 17.0 minutes per game and started 10 games.

Derkack played a larger role in his sophomore season at Merrimack two years ago, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

As a freshman at Merrimack in the 2022-23 season, Derkack averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34 games. He was a teammate then with Javon Bennett, who transferred to Dayton after that season season. Bennett and Derkack started their college careers together as freshmen and now will finish their careers together at Dayton in the 2025-26 season.

Derkack is from Colonia, N.J. He averaged 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 steals as a senior at Colonia High School. Playing at Rutgers, he was 20 miles from home.

“Jordan grew up in New Jersey and has strong ties to our program,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said in a story on the school website. “He brings the ability to finish around the basket and play outstanding defense. Jordan has elite size for a ballhandler and can do some special things on the defensive side of the ball.”

In the same Rutgers story, Derkack talked about his game.

“I do a little bit of everything,” he said. “I love to get downhill. On the defensive side, I’m a crazy person. I’m guarding the best player and that’s what I’m looking to do. I’m looking to bring energy to this team, and bring some leadership both vocally and by example.”