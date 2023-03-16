Dayton recruiting update: What transfers has program contacted?

• Robert Jennings, 6-7 freshman forward, Texas Tech: Tobias Bass, of The Athletic, reported Dayton was one of the schools to contact Jennings. He averaged 2.7 points in 30 games. He’s from Desoto, Texas.

Dayton has at least one scholarship to fill and will likely have more to work with as players make decisions about their future this spring. All 12 scholarship players on the roster have eligibility remaining. As of Thursday morning, four days into the offseason, no Dayton players had put their names in the portal.

Since 2018, ten players recruited and signed by Anthony Grant Grant and his staff who have transferred from the program. Some have made their decisions within days of the end of the season. Others have taken longer. In the last two seasons, three players have left the program in December.

Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll)

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State)

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas)

•. Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (has yet to commit to new school).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (has yet to commit to new school).