Dayton recruiting update: What transfers has program contacted?

Dayton Flyers coaches wasted little time jumping into the transfer portal this week after their season-ending loss to Virginia Commonwealth on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game and their decision to decline other postseason opportunities.
There are more than 400 players in the portal, according to the list kept on VerbalCommits.com. Here’s a list of players Dayton has been linked to this week, according to reports on Twitter.
• Johnny O’Neill, 6-foot-9 junior forward, American University: Jamie Shaw, of On3Sports.com, reported Dayton was one of the schools to reach out to O’Neill, who averaged 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. He’s from Miami Shores, Fla.
• Russell “Deuce” Dean, 6-5 senior guard, Hampton: Shaw also reported Dean has heard from Dayton. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 assists last season. He scored 1,182 points in four seasons at Hampton and has one more year of eligibility because the 2020-21 season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility because of the pandemic. He’s from Columbia, S.C.
• Kamari Lands, 6-8 freshman forward, Louisville: Lands averaged 5.9 points as a freshman. He scored in double figures four times in the last 11 games. Jake Weingarten, of Stockrisers.com, reported Dayton was one of the schools to reach out to Lands. He ranked 39th on ESPN’s list of the top 100 recruits in the 2022 class. He’s from Indianapolis.
• Robert Jennings, 6-7 freshman forward, Texas Tech: Tobias Bass, of The Athletic, reported Dayton was one of the schools to contact Jennings. He averaged 2.7 points in 30 games. He’s from Desoto, Texas.
Dayton has at least one scholarship to fill and will likely have more to work with as players make decisions about their future this spring. All 12 scholarship players on the roster have eligibility remaining. As of Thursday morning, four days into the offseason, no Dayton players had put their names in the portal.
Since 2018, ten players recruited and signed by Anthony Grant Grant and his staff who have transferred from the program. Some have made their decisions within days of the end of the season. Others have taken longer. In the last two seasons, three players have left the program in December.
Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:
• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook).
• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).
• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll)
• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State)
• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).
• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).
• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas)
•. Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).
• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (has yet to commit to new school).
• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (has yet to commit to new school).
About the Author