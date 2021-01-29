Dayton vs. Rhode Island: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

Last game: Dayton won 76-71 at Saint Louis on Tuesday. Rhode Island won 73-60 at La Salle on Wednesday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 73-35 in four seasons at Dayton. David Cox is 48-32 in three seasons at Rhode Island.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.9

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.2

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.9

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.2

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 6.0

Probable Rhode Island starters

Fatts Russell, 5-11., Sr., G, 15.1

Jeremy Sheppard, 6-1, Sr., C, 11.3

Mahkel Mitchell, 6-10, So., C, 8.8

Allen Bertrand, 6-5, Jr. , G, 6.3

Antwan Walker, 6-7, Jr., F, 8.6

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 51 percent chance of winning and predicts a 68-67 score. ... In A-10 games, Dayton ranks 12th in scoring (67.5) but fourth in field-goal percentage (46.0), second in 3-point shooting percentage (35.9) and second in free-throw shooting percentage (74.7). ... R.J. Blakney did not play against Saint Louis because of an undisclosed injury. ... In A-10 games, Tshimanga is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, sixth most in the conference. ... This is Dayton’s first home game since Jan. 13 when it beat Duquesne 72-63. A home game Jan. 20 against George Washington was postponed. No makeup date has been set.

About Rhode Island: Sheppard played his first season at East Carolina, sat out a year after transferring to the College of Central Florida, a junior college where he played one season before transferring to Rhode Island and sitting out last season. He scored a season-high 25 points in the last game against La Salle. ... Obi Toppin’s brother Jacob was a key reserve as a freshman for Rhode Island last season. He’s now at Kentucky, where he’s averaging 4.5 points in 15.3 minutes per game. ... Mitchell is a transfer from Maryland. His twin brother Makhi is also on the roster but will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury after averaging 5.9 points in seven games.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Duquesne (5-6, 4-5) at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised by ESPNU.