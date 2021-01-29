X

Dayton vs. Rhode Island: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

Jordy Tshimanga interview (Jan. 28, 2021)

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Jablonski
It will be first home game for Dayton in 17 days

Who: Rhode Island (9-8, 6-4) at Dayton (9-4, 5-3)

Where: UD Arena

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/1290, 95.7 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads 21-17. The Flyers swept the series last season, winning 81-67 at UD Arena and 84-57 at Rhode Island.

Last game: Dayton won 76-71 at Saint Louis on Tuesday. Rhode Island won 73-60 at La Salle on Wednesday.

Explore» RELATED: Limited attendance will continue at UD Arena

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 73-35 in four seasons at Dayton. David Cox is 48-32 in three seasons at Rhode Island.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.9

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.2

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.9

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.2

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 6.0

Probable Rhode Island starters

Fatts Russell, 5-11., Sr., G, 15.1

Jeremy Sheppard, 6-1, Sr., C, 11.3

Mahkel Mitchell, 6-10, So., C, 8.8

Allen Bertrand, 6-5, Jr. , G, 6.3

Antwan Walker, 6-7, Jr., F, 8.6

Explore» FEATURE: Crutcher building legacy as one of Dayton's all-time greats

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 51 percent chance of winning and predicts a 68-67 score. ... In A-10 games, Dayton ranks 12th in scoring (67.5) but fourth in field-goal percentage (46.0), second in 3-point shooting percentage (35.9) and second in free-throw shooting percentage (74.7). ... R.J. Blakney did not play against Saint Louis because of an undisclosed injury. ... In A-10 games, Tshimanga is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, sixth most in the conference. ... This is Dayton’s first home game since Jan. 13 when it beat Duquesne 72-63. A home game Jan. 20 against George Washington was postponed. No makeup date has been set.

About Rhode Island: Sheppard played his first season at East Carolina, sat out a year after transferring to the College of Central Florida, a junior college where he played one season before transferring to Rhode Island and sitting out last season. He scored a season-high 25 points in the last game against La Salle. ... Obi Toppin’s brother Jacob was a key reserve as a freshman for Rhode Island last season. He’s now at Kentucky, where he’s averaging 4.5 points in 15.3 minutes per game. ... Mitchell is a transfer from Maryland. His twin brother Makhi is also on the roster but will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury after averaging 5.9 points in seven games.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Duquesne (5-6, 4-5) at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.