Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton’s postponed game against Rhode Island has a new date

Dayton against Rhode Island on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.
caption arrowCaption
Dayton against Rhode Island on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

Sports
By David Jablonski
19 minutes ago
Flyers return to action Wednesday against VCU

One of the two Dayton Flyers games postponed in the opening days of the Atlantic 10 Conference season has a new date.

Dayton will play Rhode Island at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 30, but Rhode Island had COVID-19 issues in its program.

The A-10 has rescheduled eight of the 14 games postponed. Dayton does not yet have a new date for its home game against St. Bonaventure. That game was postponed Sunday because of COVID-19 issues with the Bonnies.

Dayton’s rescheduled game against Rhode Island will take place two days after a home game against George Washington and five days before a road game at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 19.

Dayton will play its first A-10 game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena. It will be Dayton’s first game since Dec. 21.

In Other News
1
Bengals’ Burrow won’t play vs. Browns
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Safety from Oklahoma State transferring to...
3
Former Bengal standout dies at 67
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Concessions won’t be available at home sporting...
5
Late coach leaves ‘monumental impact’ on players, students in...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top