Dayton’s postponed game against Rhode Island has a new date

One of the two Dayton Flyers games postponed in the opening days of the Atlantic 10 Conference season has a new date.
Dayton will play Rhode Island at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 30, but Rhode Island had COVID-19 issues in its program.
The A-10 has rescheduled eight of the 14 games postponed. Dayton does not yet have a new date for its home game against St. Bonaventure. That game was postponed Sunday because of COVID-19 issues with the Bonnies.
Dayton’s rescheduled game against Rhode Island will take place two days after a home game against George Washington and five days before a road game at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 19.
Dayton will play its first A-10 game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena. It will be Dayton’s first game since Dec. 21.
