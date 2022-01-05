Dayton’s postponed game against Rhode Island has a new date

Dayton will play Rhode Island at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 30, but Rhode Island had COVID-19 issues in its program.

The A-10 has rescheduled eight of the 14 games postponed. Dayton does not yet have a new date for its home game against St. Bonaventure. That game was postponed Sunday because of COVID-19 issues with the Bonnies.