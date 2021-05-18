Grant excited about 2021-22 roster, looks forward to meeting some new Flyers for first time

» SEASON IN REVIEW: Best photos from 2021-22 season

All of Dayton’s returning players went home when classes ended, even center Moulaye Sissoko, who returned his home country of Mali for the first time in several years. The homecomings meant even more after a season in which the players were largely isolated from even their fellow students as they tried to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak.

“A lot of people were just trying to keep their family safe and stayed away from interacting with grandparents and sometimes parents and extended family,” Grant said. “That was challenging for not only our guys but for everybody across the country so you appreciate it a little differently. I’m sure those guys appreciate having the chance to spend some time with their loved ones as well.”

Sissoko underwent season-ending knee surgery in February, and Grant said he’s on scheduled to return. The same goes for guard R.J. Blakney, who battled a calf injury last season and underwent a procedure to address it after the season.

“We feel like he’s on on on path as well,” Grant said. “Since those guys finished school, everybody went their separate ways. Everybody went home. We’ll see when they get back here where they’re at exactly, but based on the projections, we expect them to make a full recovery and be ready to go.”

Check back on Wednesday morning for the full interview with Grant on DaytonDailyNews.com.