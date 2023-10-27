High School Football: Top 8 players in Chaminade Julienne history

Chaminade High School began playing football in 1927. Gerald “Fuzzy” Faust became the head coach six years later and the program blossomed. In his 21 seasons with the Eagles (1933-1952, 1956), Faust’s teams went 132-50-10. Faust’s son Gerry, of Moeller and Notre Dame coaching fame, starred for his father at Chaminade after Fuzzy came out of retirement to lead the 1956 squad.

Under Faust and fellow head coaches Bob Juron (1953) and Ed Regan (1957-63), the Eagles dominated area football in the 1940s and 1950s. Over a 20-year span (1940-1959), the “Men of Chaminade” won 16 Dayton City League championships and compiled a record of 138-38-9.

Since then, the Eagles merged with Julienne High School (in 1973) and changed venues (played for a long time at West Carrollton Junior High). The tradition, however, remains intact.

CJ now plays at a stunning downtown facility (Roger Glass Stadium), which opened in 2016, located beside the school’s Ludlow Street campus.

The Eagles have been to the postseason 20 times (seven in a row) and own a 21-18 playoff record. CJ won a regional title in 1999 and its lone state title (Division II) in 2002. Both came under head coach Jim Place (1991-2005).

This is the 11th in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Tony Furst, DB, 1936

Led the Eagles to a 6-1-1 record as a senior. Went to Dayton where he was a three-year starter at defensive back for head coach Harry Baujan. Helped the Flyers snap Case Western Reserve’s 27-game game win streak, 21-7, in 1937. Played offensive line with the Detroit Lions in the 1940-41 seasons and blocked for Byron “Whizzer” White. At 215 pounds, he was one of the lightest tackles in the NFL (started 10 of 19 games). Had served in ROTC at Dayton and was a military reservist. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Furst was called into combat and saw action in the Guadalcanal campaign. Played one more season with the Lions in 1944. Inducted into the UD athletic hall of fame in 1965.

Steve Gemza, OL, 1979

Towering lineman (6-foot-8) that went to UCLA where he was a three-year starter at offensive tackle. Played on Bruins teams that won 33 games and back-to-back Rose Bowls over Michigan (24-14 in 1983) and Illinois (45-9 in 1984). Selected in the 11th round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Also taken in the 13th round of the 1984 USFL Draft by the Memphis Showboats.

Kurt Hess, QB, 2009

Four-year lettermen, three-year starter, two-time D-III All-Southwest District and two-time All-GCL selection threw for more than 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. Threw career-high five touchdowns against Thurgood Marshall. Was also All-GCL in basketball. Went to Youngstown State where he started all 45 games he appeared in and set YSU records for completions (706), attempts (1,135), yards (8,925), touchdown passes (75), yards per game (198.4), 200-yard passing games (24), passer rating (144.96), TDs responsible for (87), four-touchdown passing games (six), total offensive yards (9,459) and total offense per game (210.2). Was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (soph-senior years) and was named MVFC Freshman of the Year in 2010. Threw for more than 2,000 yards in each of his four seasons.

Gary Kosins, RB, 1968

“Kos” was a standout back (1967 Class AA first team All-Ohio) that went to Dayton and starred for the Flyers in their final days as a D-I program. Led the NCAA in rushing attempts (344) and points per game (12) in 1970. His 770 rushing attempts (1969-1971) ranks 11th in NCAA history among schools designated as independents at the time of competition, while his 799 plays from scrimmage ranks 12th. His 39 rushing touchdowns is tenth. Was named MVP of the Blue-Gray All-Star Game in 1971. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round in the 1972 draft. Played three seasons as a backup with the Chicago Bears (1972-74).

Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

Brandon McKinney, DL, 2001

Two-year starter at Trotwood-Madison before transferring to CJ prior to junior season. Was a two-time D-III first team All-Ohio selection for the Eagles and considered one of the state’s top 10 recruits as a senior. Went to Michigan State where he finished with 98 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers. Also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts during a career that lasted eight years. Started six of 61 career NFL games and ended with 60 tackles.

Credit: Ron Alvey Credit: Ron Alvey

Javon Ringer, RB, 2005

Program’s only three-time first team All-Ohio selection ended his career with 6,184 yards rushing and 81 touchdowns. Ran for 2,038 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore as the Eagles finished 14-1 and captured the program’s only state title with a 41-26 win over Macedonia Nordonia in the 2002 D-II final. Ran for four touchdowns and 251 yards in the state championship game, which set D-II state finals records (since broken). Followed that with 2,356 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns as a junior. Ran for 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior before suffering a torn ACL. Still finished fourth in the 2004 Mr. Football voting. Signed with Michigan State where he was named a Freshman All-American by The Sporting News. Named second team All-Big Ten as a junior when he rushed for 1,447 yards. Was a consensus All-American and first team All-Big Ten as a senior when he led the nation in carries (370) and rushing touchdowns (21) and ranked second in rushing yards (1,590). Finished his MSU career first in school history in all-purpose yards (5,426) and second in rushing yards (4,389), carries (843) and 100-yard games (19). Selected in the fifth round (pick 173) of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Played in 37 games over four years for the Titans before injuries forced his retirement. Finished NFL career with 486 yards and three touchdowns on 120 carries and 243 yards receiving on 38 receptions.

Credit: handout Credit: handout

Kelly Spiker, QB, 1999

Standout signal caller was a two-time Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year and two-time D-III first team All-Ohio selection. Went to UD where he earned three letters. As a junior in 2001 accounted for three touchdowns and quarterbacked the Flyers (10-1) to a 46-14 win over Jacksonville in the inaugural Pioneer Football League Championship Game at Welcome Stadium. Named first team All-PFL and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2002. Finished career at UD with a then-program record for total offense (5,138 yards). That mark ranks sixth now. Also ranks 11th in UD history with 2,059 career rushing yards and 23rd in career points scored (162). Ran for 26 career touchdowns.

Don Unverferth, QB, 1962

Led the Eagles to 14 wins his last two seasons combined, including a 7-2-1 record as a senior in 1961. Went to Ohio State where he was the starting quarterback under Woody Hayes for three seasons (1963-65). Threw for 2,518 yards and 12 touchdowns and led the team to a 19-7-1 record as the starter. Won two games against Michigan (1963 and 1965). Ohio State finished No. 9 in the 1964 AP Poll.

Honorable mention: Chris Anderson, 1995; Frankie Ambrose, 1989; Gary Arthur, TE, 1966; Calvin Blackmon, WR, 2000; Al Bok, RB, 1945; John Bonner, WR, 2005; Patrick Bruggeman, DB, 2009; Zach Burneka, WR, 2015; Mike Coleman, 1988; Andre Chattams, WR, 2002; Angelo Chattams, WR, 2001; Shane Cokes, DL, 2019; Trey Coleman, 1983; Timmy Crouch, 2002; Chad Diggs, 2001; Brian Dix, OL, 1993; Alonzo Edmunds, WR, 1993; Matt Evans, OL, 2006; Marco Gresham, DB, 2012; Paul “Big Country” Harker, 1998; Brandon Harrison, DB, 2005; Marquel Henry, DL, 2020; Darrien Howard, FB/LB, 2013; Teddy Jennings, DL, 2008; Andy Jomantas, 2010; Mark Kosak, LB, 1986; Tommy MacLeod, 1993; Davion McKinney, LB, 2015; Travis Mikalaukas, LB, 2001; Ryan Minor, QB, 2020; Dan Moosbrugger, 1977; Jim Mullins, 1987; Kenyon Owens, WR, 2022; Nesta Owens, DL, 2022; Ryan Patrick, DL, 2004; Ryan Peltier, QB, 2018; Jimmy Place, 1996; Donovan Potter, WR, 2006; John Puckett, QB, 1995; Aleks Puterbaugh, LB, 1993; Barrett Robinson, 1995; Vernon Saine III, 1977; Justin “JoJo” Smith, 2004; John Szabo, 2000; Anthony Turner, 2004; Matt Walker, 1995; Jermaine Wilkinson, 1996; Julius Williams, 1993; Gary Arthur, 1966; Francis “Moose” Ambrose, 1957; David Blake, 1970; Mike Clark, 1965; Fred Ehrensberger, 1958; Lee Falke, 1948; Gerry Faust, 1953; Tom Flohre, 1970; Bobby Koepnick, 1949; Dan Kosak, 1959; Tony Kramer, 1948; Bobby “Truck” Madden, 1942; Stan Pfander, 1970; Len Pytel, 1954; Herman Raiff, 1950; Jerry Raiff, 1955; Jim Siewe, 1964; Steve Siewe, 1970; Jerry Smith, OL/LB, 1948; Justin Spreague, DL, 2008; John Szabo, QB, 2000; Tim Szabo, WR, 2011; Robert Trigg, DL; 2006; Chris Vangas, OL, 2003: Dominic Wilcox, WR, 2019; Julius Williams, DL, 1993; De’Verell Williams, OL, 2020; Don “Butch” Zimmerman, 1955; Charlie Zwiesler, 1937.