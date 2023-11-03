High School Football: Top 8 players in Franklin history

Franklin High School first fielded a football team in 1921. That initial season, the Wildcats — coached by Roy Eldridge — went 5-1-1. Similar success has followed.

Since its inception, Franklin has won 14 football league titles. The first came in 1960. The last in 2019. Thirteen playoff berths and a 6-13 postseason record are included in the Wildcats’ resume.

Notable early teams include the Franklin squads from 1950 (8-1), 1960 (10-0), 1973 (8-2) and 1982 (8-2).

The program witnessed its most successful run under head coach John Aregood, who manned the sidelines from 1984-1999. With Aregood in charge, the Wildcats made all three of their regional final appearances (1987, 1988 and 1993) and were undefeated Mid-Miami League champions six times. From 1988-1990, Franklin won a program-record 21 straight regular season games. From 1987-1990 the Wildcats won a program-best 22 straight league games.

Aregood owns program records for wins (109-51), playoff appearances (five), 10-win seasons (four) and winning seasons (12). Forty of his players earned All-Ohio honors.

The 2016 squad — coached by Brad Childers — owns the program record for wins in a season (went 11-1).

Seven times the Wildcats have won 10 games in a season and five times they’ve finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 (1960, 1985, 1988, 1989, 2016).

This is the 12th in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Bill Berutti, Franklin, QB/DB, 1967

Three-year starter completed 203-of-415 passes for 2,826 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career. Also rushed for 661 yards and 17 touchdowns on 135 carries. Defensively he registered 210 solo tackles, 179 assists, 10 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Led Wildcats to back-to-back winning seasons in 1965 (MML champs) and 1966 (MML runner-up). Two-time All-Southwest District selection was named All-Ohio as both a QB (Associated Press) and DB (United Press International) as a senior. Went to Michigan where he lettered twice (1969 and 1970). The 1969 Wolverines, led by first-year head coach Bo Schembechler, snapped Ohio State’s 22-game win streak (24-12), won the Big Ten title and played in the Rose Bowl (lost 10-3 to USC).

Tony Etter, Franklin, DL/TE, 1990

Standout earned his nickname “The Big Cat” by dominating both sides of the ball. Known for having a nasty streak that enabled him to take over games. Was a three-time All-MML selection and two-time All-Ohioan. Went to Louisville.

Lance Harp, QB, 1989

Three-year starter was named All-MML, All-Southwest District and All-Ohio three-times (including first team two times - 1987 and 1988). As a senior was named D-II Southwest District and Ohio offensive back of the year. Set Franklin career records for total offense (5,472 yards), passing yards (4,515) and passing attempts (615). Also set a single-game record with five touchdown passes. Went to South Carolina before transferring to Cincinnati after one season. Played in 33 games over three years for the Bearcats completing 397-of-788 passes for 4,803 yards and 23 touchdowns. Also ran for five touchdowns.

Nick Monk, Franklin, RB, 1996

Four-time All-MML and three-time D-II All-Ohio selection burst onto the scene as a freshman when he scored 25 touchdowns, including five in one game. Held/still holds multiple school rushing and scoring records including career rushing yards (5,202), all-purpose yards (7,405), touchdowns (90), points scored (542), carries (651) and returns for touchdowns (eight). His points, touchdowns and rushing yardage numbers are also MML records. Went to Miami (Ohio) where he lettered three years and played in 32 games at running back and linebacker. His number 37 is retired at Franklin.

Ryan Montgomery, Franklin, RB, 2018

Four-year letterwinner earned D-III All-Ohio honors as a junior when he was named the D-III Southwest District and SWBL Offensive Player of the Year after setting school single-season records for rushing yards (1,935) and touchdowns (32). In 12 games that season, Montgomery also caught 36 passes for 518 yards and two touchdowns, completed 39 of 54 passes for 521 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions, returned 16 kickoffs for 460 yards and a touchdown, and punted 10 times for a 36.4-yard average. A knee injury cut his senior season short, but he still managed 740 yards and 13 touchdowns in six games. Owns or shares school single-game records for most points (30), touchdowns (five – done twice) and all-purpose yards (412). Went to Cincinnati where he is a senior. Has appeared in 51 games for the Bearcats since 2019. Career totals are 864 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns.

Eddie Standifer, Franklin, DB/WR, 1991

Two-sport standout (went to Bowling Green on a baseball ride) started 32 games in football where he impacted all three facets. Was a two-time All-Ohio selection at receiver. Upon graduation, he held numerous program records including most receptions, most receiving yards, most pass break-ups (29), most PATs made, longest field goal and longest punt return (89 yards).

Robert Timberlake, HB, 1961

Played halfback for the Wildcats and his first year at Michigan before moving to quarterback. As QB, Timberlake led the Wolverines to the 1964 Big Ten title and a 34-7 victory over Oregon State in the 1965 Rose Bowl. He was selected first-team All-American in 1964, received the Chicago Tribune Silver Football trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the Big Ten and finished fourth in the 1964 Heisman Trophy voting. Over his three years at Michigan, Timberlake rushed for 315 yards and passed for 1,507 yards. He was responsible for 19 touchdowns and served as the team’s punter and placekicker (scored 121 total points). Drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1965 NFL Draft (33rd overall). Was also drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 13th round of the 1965 AFL Draft. Played one year for the Giants. His number 60 is retired at Franklin.

Alan Wenglikowski, RB/LB, 1978

Three-sport star (MML champ in wrestling and track) was All-MML on offense and defense as a senior when he led the team in scoring and interceptions and was named team MVP. Played in the Ohio North-South Game. Went to Pittsburgh where he was a four-year letterwinner and teammates with Dan Marion, Hugh Green, Jimbo Covert and Bill Fralic. Was a part of three 10-1 teams at Pitt and played in the Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Gator Bowl and two Fiesta Bowls. Drafted in the 10th round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Played two seasons for the Buffalo Bills (1984 and 1987). His number 20 is retired at Franklin.

Honorable Mention: Ethan Adkins, DB, 2022; Kevin Allen, OL/DL, 1990; Tim Aregood, WR, 1994; Mike Back, OL/DL, 1989; Brian Bales, K, 1995; Rusty Bowermaster, 1986; Matt Centers, LB, 2019; Todd Centers, LB/TE, 1990; Rick Chamberlain, WR, 1978; Johnny Cornett, QB, 1986; Tyler Cox, DB, 2001; Davey Creech, LB, 1986; Keith Creech, QB, 1990; Michael Crockett, DL, 2015; Thomas Doliboa, 1975; Tony Eller, DL, 1990; Connor Fulton, OL, 2015; Wyatt Fryer, DB, 2021; Ron Gabbard, 1970; Chris Garrity, WR, 1989; Sam Gauze, LB, 2009; Jerry Glossip, DL, 1986; Randy Gross, OL/DL, 1990; Cody Hamilton, LB, 2007; Jimmy Hartman, WR, 1992; Larry “Luke” Harp, QB, 1959; Chase Henderson, OL, 2014; Chris Hymer, RB, 2013; Quinton Jones, RB, 2009; Mike Jennings, RB, 1969; Sammy Johnson, WR, 1986; Luke Kennard, QB, 2015; Irvin Kennerly, QB/RB, 1975; Noah Kremer, WR, 2017; John Lafferty, OL, 1994; Kenny Lafferty, OL, 1968; Gunner Lakins, LB, 2021; Shawn Lamb, QB, 1991; Jeff McGuire, DL, 1986; Mark Mullins, OL, 1992; Chad Murphy, DB, 1994; Dean Nance, LB, 1984; Scotty Prater, OL/DL, 1977; Jake Riddell, WR, 2015; Rodney Roberts, DB, 1989; Donnie Russell, LB, 1988; Trenten Scott, DB, 2017; Gene Smith, WR, 1956; Michael Standifer, DB/RB, 1996; David Staton, OL, 1988; Connor Stickelman, WR, 2013; Denny Thompson, DL, 1966; Lance Townsend, OL, 1994; David Walling, LB, 1989; Daniel Watkins, LB, 1996; Everett Williams, WR, 2011; Chuck Wolfinbarger, DB, 1967; Gary Wolfinbarger, RB, 1966; Mark Wolfinbarger, RB/DB, 1998; Bob Worrell, QB, 1961; Jason Wulff, LB, 1991; Josh Wulff, QB, 1994.