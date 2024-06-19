BreakingNews
Report: Dayton to host Northwestern in first week of season

Flyers will look to avenge 71-66 loss at Northwestern last season

Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers will play Northwestern on Nov. 9 at UD Arena, according to a report Tuesday by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports.

That will likely be the second game of the season for Dayton, which will open the season Nov. 4 against St. Francis (Pa.) at UD Arena, according to Rothstein.

Dayton has not officially announced its non-conference schedule, which was announced in late July last year.

Dayton and Northwestern played in the second game of the season last year, too. The Flyers lost 71-66 on Nov. 10 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Dayton and Northwestern announced a two-game series in June 2023. Northwestern will become the first Big Ten team to play the Flyers in Dayton in 27 years.

Northwestern was also the last Big Ten team to play the Flyers on their home court. Dayton won that matchup 77-69 on Dec. 27, 1997.

Northwestern finished 22-12 last season for the second straight season. It made the NCAA tournament for the second straight season for the first time in school history and lost in the second round for the second straight year.

Northwestern lost two-double digit scorers in Boo Buie (19.0 points per game) and Ryan Langborg (12.7) but returns Brooks Barnhizer (14.6) and Ty Berry (11.6).

Rothstein has announced the dates of four Dayton games. He also reported dates of games vs. Lehigh (Dec. 7) and Cincinnati (Dec. 20). Six of the 13 non-conference games are still unknown.

The Maui Invitational bracket has also not been announced. The 2023 bracket was announced on July 25 last year.

Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said in April UD was working on getting UNLV back on the schedule after the game at UD was canceled last season. Anthony Grant said earlier this month UD was committed to having another charity exhibition game at UD Arena — it played Ohio State last October — but was still working on finding an opponent.

Here’s how Dayton’s schedule looks now:

Nov. 4: vs. St. Francis (Pa.) at UD Arena.

Nov. 9: vs. Northwestern at UD Arena.

Dec. 7: vs. Lehigh at UD Arena.

Nov. 25: Maui Invitational (Possible opponents: Connecticut, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State and Memphis).

Nov. 26: Maui Invitational

Nov. 27: Maui Invitational

Dec. 20: vs. Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

