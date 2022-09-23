Women’s basketball: Wayne grad one of four returners for Dayton

Bohanon said it was difficult seeing Green leave but also part of the process.

“We just congratulated her,” Bohanon said, “and tried to keep pushing forward in our own journey.”

Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill followed Green to Illinois. Capria Brown (Missouri State), Anna LeMaster (American) and Tenin Magassa (Rhode Island) also transferred.

Dayton’s new staff added four players from the transfer portal: junior guard Taisiya Kozlova (Maryland); junior guard Anyssa Jones (Ohio State); sophomore forward Arianna Smith (Indiana State); and senior guard Sydney Freeman (Ball State). The 2022-23 roster also includes three freshmen: guard Nayo Leer; guard/forward Saija Cleveland; and guard Eleanor Monyek.

Dayton has almost a whole new team, and Bohanon said every player brings something different to the table. The group will try to build on a winning legacy created with 14 winning seasons in the last 15 years and 12 20-win seasons in the same span.

“The atmosphere feels different,” Bohanon said, “but the expectations are the same. We’re trying to win A-10 championships and compete at the highest level.”