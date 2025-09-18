Things to do | Summerfest, Hispanic Heritage Festival, EcoFest and other events across the Dayton region 🎶

🎵Music: Summerfest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Neo-soul-fusion band Crabswithoutlegs, winner of the 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands, and Brass Tracks Band will headline the Rotary Club of Dayton’s second Summerfest Friday at Levitt Pavilion. Food trucks and a variety of vendors will also be on site. More than 2,000 people attended last year’s event.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Autumn Fest : Learning Tree Farm’s annual fundraiser happens Saturday offering pony rides, hayrides, kids crafts, historic and nature-based games and activities, animal interactions, vendors, food trucks and more.

: Learning Tree Farm’s annual fundraiser happens Saturday offering pony rides, hayrides, kids crafts, historic and nature-based games and activities, animal interactions, vendors, food trucks and more. EcoFest : Helping the planet is the focus of this annual event Saturday at Fraze Pavilion. Enjoy recycled art and food trucks, test drive an electric vehicle, and exchange or pick up gently used Halloween costumes.

: Helping the planet is the focus of this annual event Saturday at Fraze Pavilion. Enjoy recycled art and food trucks, test drive an electric vehicle, and exchange or pick up gently used Halloween costumes. Fossil hunting: If your family enjoys fossil hunting, consider a visit to Caesar Creek State Park in Waynesville. Types of fossils that can be found include brachiopods, cephalopods, bryozoans, gastropods, crinoids, horn corals and trilobites. You must register for a permit as well.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Comedian Nate Jackson : With over 4 million TikTok followers and 600 million global views, Nate Jackson is a rising star. In addition to his recent Netflix special, he can be seen in a recurring role on the new Peacock comedy “The Paper.” He performs Friday at the Victoria Theatre.

: With over 4 million TikTok followers and 600 million global views, Nate Jackson is a rising star. In addition to his recent Netflix special, he can be seen in a recurring role on the new Peacock comedy “The Paper.” He performs Friday at the Victoria Theatre. Dayton Philharmonic season opener : A new chapter is underway for the Dayton Philharmonic as Keitaro Harada takes the helm as conductor. His inaugural season opens Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center with Nielsen’s “Symphony No. 4″ and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.”

A new chapter is underway for the Dayton Philharmonic as Keitaro Harada takes the helm as conductor. His inaugural season opens Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center with Nielsen’s “Symphony No. 4″ and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.” West Carrollton Summer Concert Series: Prince tribute band The Purple xPeRIeNCE and a pyrotechnics show are part of the festivities at this free event Saturday in West Carrollton that also features a variety of food trucks, including El Meson and ILLY’s Fire Pizza.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Belmont Billiards celebrates 100 years : Belmont Days, happening Saturday along Watervliet Avenue, will offer a family fun zone including a bouncy house, arcade games for kids and teens, food trucks, a beer garden and more. In conjunction with Belmont Days, Belmont Billiards will celebrate turning 100 with live bands and DJs.

: Belmont Days, happening Saturday along Watervliet Avenue, will offer a family fun zone including a bouncy house, arcade games for kids and teens, food trucks, a beer garden and more. In conjunction with Belmont Days, Belmont Billiards will celebrate turning 100 with live bands and DJs. BoroFest and Vendors Market : Enjoy family-friendly fun Saturday at Springboro’s North Park. Expect inflatables, live music from Reel2Real, food trucks and kids’ activities. The Springboro Vendors Market will feature Springboro artisans, crafters and small businesses showcasing everything from handmade goods and unique gifts to specialty products and creative services.

: Enjoy family-friendly fun Saturday at Springboro’s North Park. Expect inflatables, live music from Reel2Real, food trucks and kids’ activities. The Springboro Vendors Market will feature Springboro artisans, crafters and small businesses showcasing everything from handmade goods and unique gifts to specialty products and creative services. Hispanic Heritage Festival: The diversity of Hispanic culture will be celebrated Saturday at RiverScape MetroPark. The festivities include authentic Latin American cuisine, live music, dance lessons and craft vendors.

***

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

If you’re heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival, check out our guide to noteworthy vendors.

CONNECT WITH ME