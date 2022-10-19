Warren County orders emergency road closure

Effective immediately, Shawhan Road, between Phillips Road and Waynesville Road at the bridge over the west fork of Halls Creek south of Lebanon will be closed until further notice, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.
The closure is due to an embankment failure near the bridge. A repair plan is ongoing and will be completed as soon as possible by the Warren County Highway Department.
The detour for the closure utilizes Stubbs Mills Road, Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road, state Route 123, and Waynesville Road.
The cooperation of the public during this closure will be greatly appreciated. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.
