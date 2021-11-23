Crash blocks I-70 west near Montgomery-Preble County line, traffic moving on shoulder

Traffic is moving on the right shoulder on I-70 west after a crash closed the highway Tuesday morning east of the Montgomery-Preble County border.
No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A vehicle crashed near Arlington Road.
It’s not clear what caused the crash at this time.
Traffic is backed up on I-70 west and motorists should drive cautiously in that area.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
