dayton-daily-news logo
X

Right lane reopens after crash closes I-75 north at Wagner Ford Road in Dayton

A crash closed I-75 north at Wagner Ford Road and Siebenthaler Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.
Caption
A crash closed I-75 north at Wagner Ford Road and Siebenthaler Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.

Local Traffic
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 4 minutes ago

The right lane of I-75 north at Wagner Ford Road and Siebenthaler Avenue reopened following a crash Thursday afternoon.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the left two lanes of I-75 north and south are blocked. Motorist should use caution when driving through the area or use an alternative route.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
I-75 north reopens near state Route 4 in Dayton following semi crash
2
Crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton
3
ODOT planning lane closures on Interstate 71
4
I-70 west reopens following crash in Preble County; at least 1 injured
5
Superload making its way on U.S. 127 in Butler, Preble counties to...

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top