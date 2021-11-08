dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead in crash; left lane reopens on I-75 north near I-675 north in Miami Twp.

One person is dead following a crash on I-75 north near I-675 north in Miami Twp. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
By Kristen Spicker
One person is dead following a crash that closed I-75 north in Miami Twp. Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Additional details about the victim or any other injuries were not available.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported I-75 north was closed near I-675 north around 9:12 a.m. and urged motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route. As of 10:08 a.m. the left lane of I-75 north has reopened.

It is not clear what led up to the incident. Miami Twp. police and OSHP troopers were placing markers at the scene near a blue car and a semi truck.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.

