I-75 South reopens at U.S. 35 after crash

Interstate 75 South at U.S. 35 in Dayton is back open following a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash that happened just after 12:15 p.m. reportedly involved about four vehicles, including semis.
The highway was closed to Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
We are working to learn more about the crash and whether there were any injuries.
MONTGOMERY CO: All lanes are CLOSED on I-75 SB at US-35 due to a crash. Check https://t.co/q57yd2ruGK for updates. pic.twitter.com/OTGNWcM9pq— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) March 22, 2022
