I-75 South reopens at U.S. 35 after crash

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 0 minutes ago

Interstate 75 South at U.S. 35 in Dayton is back open following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash that happened just after 12:15 p.m. reportedly involved about four vehicles, including semis.

The highway was closed to Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

We are working to learn more about the crash and whether there were any injuries.

