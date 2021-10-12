Crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton

A crash Tuesday morning closed I-75 south near Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 7:08 a.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
MONTGOMERY CO: I-75 South CLOSED beyond Nicholas Rd./Edwin C. Moses Blvd. due to a crash. Drivers will want to use an alternate route. Check https://t.co/q57yd2ruGK for updates. pic.twitter.com/RjIfJ9J3UR— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) October 12, 2021
It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or if any injuries were reported.
We will update this story as more information is released.
