Crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton

A morning crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.
A morning crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.

By Kristen Spicker
35 minutes ago

A crash Tuesday morning closed I-75 south near Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 7:08 a.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or if any injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information is released.

