dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crash blocks right lane of NB I-75 near Stanley Avenue

ajc.com

Local Traffic
By
28 minutes ago

A crash has closed the far right lane of North Interstate 75 near Stanley Avenue.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to reports.

The crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of the highway, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported on social media.

In Other News
1
I-75 South reopens at U.S. 35 after crash
2
Fluid leak primarily water that closed U.S. 35 ramps to I-75
3
2 taken to hospital following crash on I-75 south in Vandalia
4
Water line repairs to affect traffic on Needmore, Wagner Ford roads...
5
I-75 south near state Route 4 in Dayton back open after crash

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top