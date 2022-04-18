Crash blocks right lane of NB I-75 near Stanley Avenue

A crash has closed the far right lane of North Interstate 75 near Stanley Avenue.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m.
At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to reports.
The crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of the highway, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported on social media.
MONTGOMERY CO: I-75 NB is CLOSED near Stanley Ave due to a crash. Drivers are urged to use alternate route. Check https://t.co/q57yd29Tia for updates. pic.twitter.com/NedPKZnBEJ— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) April 18, 2022
