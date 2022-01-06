Ramps from I-75 South to U.S. 35 back open after crash

Both ramps from Interstate 75 South to U.S. 35 are back open following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash on I-75 South at U.S. 35 East was reported sometime before 8:30 a.m., with one car on its side, according to initial reports.
At one point, I-75 South was backed up past West Third Street nearly to West Second Street in Dayton.
We are working to learn more about the crash to update this report.
