Crash shuts down U.S. 35 East at I-75 in Dayton

Four medics have been called to an injury crash Tuesday afternoon that has shut down the U.S. 35 East at Interstate 75 in Dayton.
The crash was reported at 4:21 p.m.
U.S. 35 East is closed beyond Abbey Avenue, and the ramp from I-75 South to U.S. 35 East is closed as well, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.
