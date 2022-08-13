dayton-daily-news logo
X

Downtown Dayton to have road closures Sunday for Funk Festival

ajc.com

Local Traffic
By
29 minutes ago

Some roads will be temporarily closed Sunday due to the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion downtown.

The street closures, according to the city of Dayton, will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

  • Fourth Street between Main and Jefferson streets
  • Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth streets
ExploreRead more about the Dayton Funk Festival here

In Other News
1
Water line project to affect Wayne Avenue traffic, possibly into...
2
One taken to hospital, I-75 reopened after three-vehicle crash in...
3
I-75 South reopens at U.S. 35 after crash
4
Fluid leak primarily water that closed U.S. 35 ramps to I-75
5
2 taken to hospital following crash on I-75 south in Vandalia

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top