Downtown Dayton to have road closures Sunday for Funk Festival

Some roads will be temporarily closed Sunday due to the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion downtown.
The street closures, according to the city of Dayton, will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Fourth Street between Main and Jefferson streets
- Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth streets
