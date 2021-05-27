dayton-daily-news logo
I-70 east closed near Brookville after two crashes reported

A crash on I-70 east near Arlington Road in Montgomery closed the eastbound lanes Thursday, May 27, 2021.
A crash on I-70 east near Arlington Road in Montgomery closed the eastbound lanes Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Local Traffic | 44 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

I-70 east is closed near Brookville after two crashes were reported Thursday morning.

One crash is at the 20 mile marker and the other is at the 21, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said. The eastbound lanes are closed near Arlington Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Multiple vehicles are involved, but additional details were not available.

Initial reports indicate at least one person had to be removed from a vehicle. It is not clear if anyone is injured or what led up to the crashes.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

