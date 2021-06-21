I-75 north closed in Vandalia after truck hauling camper rolls onto its side

A truck hauling a camper crashed Monday afternoon, rolling onto its side and blocking all lanes of I-75 north in Vandalia.
The northbound lanes were closed at Northwoods Boulevard, according an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher. Motorists should avoid the area.
MONTGOMERY CO: All lanes are blocked on I-75 NB near Northwoods Blvd. due to a crash. Drivers will want to use an alternate route. Check https://t.co/q57yd29Tia for updates pic.twitter.com/OiZgKQOnMN— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) June 21, 2021
Vandalia Fire and EMS reported minor injuries were being treated at the scene.
The crash is causing significant delays on I-75 north, with heavy traffic reported down to the I-70 interchange.
