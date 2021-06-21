dayton-daily-news logo
X

I-75 north closed in Vandalia after truck hauling camper rolls onto its side

A pick-up truck towing a trailer blocked all lanes of northbound I-75 near Vandalia, Monday, June 21, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
A pick-up truck towing a trailer blocked all lanes of northbound I-75 near Vandalia, Monday, June 21, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local Traffic | Updated 3 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker
Minor injuries were reported in the crash

A truck hauling a camper crashed Monday afternoon, rolling onto its side and blocking all lanes of I-75 north in Vandalia.

The northbound lanes were closed at Northwoods Boulevard, according an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher. Motorists should avoid the area.

Explore7-year-old boy killed in weekend crash in Miami County

Vandalia Fire and EMS reported minor injuries were being treated at the scene.

The crash is causing significant delays on I-75 north, with heavy traffic reported down to the I-70 interchange.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top