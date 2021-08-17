dayton-daily-news logo
X

Injuries reported after motorcycle crashes on I-75 south in Dayton

Springfield police and fire divisions are investigating two fire incidents that were reported last week on West Johnson Avenue and East Third Street as an arson.
Caption
Springfield police and fire divisions are investigating two fire incidents that were reported last week on West Johnson Avenue and East Third Street as an arson.

Local Traffic
By Kristen Spicker
10 minutes ago

At least one person was injured in a motorcycle crash that shut down I-75 south in Dayton near Stanley Avenue Tuesday.

Additional information about injuries was not available.

The crash was reported at 10:50 a.m. and closed all southbound lanes. The highway has since reopened, according to Dayton police dispatchers.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
U.S. 40 ramps near Dayton airport close today for construction
2
Water service work to close East Fifth Street in Oregon District...
3
I-75 north reopens in Vandalia after truck hauling camper rolls onto...
4
I-70 E ramp to I-75 N reopens after three months for safety upgrades
5
Weather extends I-70 ramp to I-75 closure another week
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top