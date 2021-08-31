dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jackknifed semi partially blocks I-75 north in Dayton, backs up traffic

A Jackknifed semi truck northbound on I-75 past the Stanley Street exit in Dayton caused traffic backed up Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
A Jackknifed semi truck northbound on I-75 past the Stanley Street exit in Dayton caused traffic backed up Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local Traffic
By Kristen Spicker
55 minutes ago

A semi truck that jackknifed into the concrete wall on I-75 north near Stanley Avenue in Dayton partially blocked the highway, resulting in traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Initial reports indicate no one was injured in the crash.

The semi truck was blocking the left two lanes on I-75 north.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if weather was a factor.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Flood Advisory for Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties until 2 p.m. Tuesday as the remnants of Ida moves through the region.

The Dayton Police Department reminded motorists to drive carefully and turn around if coming across flooded roads.

“We’re seeing a good amount of rain today,” read a tweet posted to Dayton police’s Twitter account. “Remember, if you come across high water whether you’re walking or driving DON’T go through it! 6 inches of flowing water can knock down an adult, while 12 inches can carry away a car!”

In Other News
1
Injuries reported after motorcycle crashes on I-75 south in Dayton
2
U.S. 40 ramps near Dayton airport close today for construction
3
Water service work to close East Fifth Street in Oregon District...
4
I-75 north reopens in Vandalia after truck hauling camper rolls onto...
5
I-70 E ramp to I-75 N reopens after three months for safety upgrades
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top