Jackknifed semi partially blocks I-75 north in Dayton, backs up traffic

A semi truck that jackknifed into the concrete wall on I-75 north near Stanley Avenue in Dayton partially blocked the highway, resulting in traffic delays Tuesday morning.
Initial reports indicate no one was injured in the crash.
The semi truck was blocking the left two lanes on I-75 north.
It’s not clear what caused the crash or if weather was a factor.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Flood Advisory for Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties until 2 p.m. Tuesday as the remnants of Ida moves through the region.
The Dayton Police Department reminded motorists to drive carefully and turn around if coming across flooded roads.
“We’re seeing a good amount of rain today,” read a tweet posted to Dayton police’s Twitter account. “Remember, if you come across high water whether you’re walking or driving DON’T go through it! 6 inches of flowing water can knock down an adult, while 12 inches can carry away a car!”