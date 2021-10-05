ODOT planning lane closures on Interstate 71

Lane closures will be in effect at times over the next few days for bridge work on Interstate 71 under Ohio 741 in the city of Mason, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
A single-lane closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-71. Traffic will be maintained on I-71 and state Route 741.
On Thursday, a single-lane closure will be in place overnight on northbound I-71 under the Ohio 741 bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained.
All work is contingent on the weather.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.
In Other News
1
I-70 west reopens following crash in Preble County; at least 1 injured
2
Superload making its way on U.S. 127 in Butler, Preble counties to...
3
Jackknifed semi partially blocks I-75 north in Dayton, backs up traffic
4
Injuries reported after motorcycle crashes on I-75 south in Dayton
5
U.S. 40 ramps near Dayton airport close today for construction