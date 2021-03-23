Rollover crash closes 2 lanes of I-675 south in Beavercreek; 2 sent to hospital

A rollover crash on I-675 south in Beavercreek Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, including one person with serious injuries, according to Beavercreek police.
The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. just north of U.S. 35.
One vehicle was involved and rolled onto its top in the median. Both occupants were transported to the hospital, said Beavercreek police Captain Scott Molnar. One person was ejected from the car, but it’s not clear if its the same person who suffered serious injuries. The condition of the other person was not available.
The crash closed the left two lanes of I-675 south. The closure is expected to last several hours as police continue to investigate, Molnar said.
It’s not clear what caused the crash at this time.
We will update this story as more information is available.