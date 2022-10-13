US 35 ramps to I-75 North reopen following Dayton crash

The U.S. 35 ramps to Interstate 75 North have reopened following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Thursday morning.
At least one person is injured, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, but their condition is unclear. The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m.
Both the U.S. 35 East and West ramps to I-75 North were closed.
We will update this story as more information is available.
