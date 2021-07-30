U.S. 40 ramps near Dayton airport to close Monday for construction

The ramp from southbound Airport Terminal Drive to U.S. 40 and the U.S. 40 ramp to northbound Airport Terminal Drive will be closed from Aug. 2 through Oct. 1, according to the airport.

A detour using Concorde Drive, Freight Drive, Cargo Road, Boeing Drive and Terminal Drive will be clearly marked for motorists and is expected to add less than five minutes of travel for those coming to and from the airport.