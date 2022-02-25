Water line repairs to affect traffic on Needmore, Wagner Ford roads starting Monday

Starting Monday water line repairs at the intersection of Wagner Ford and Needmore roads in Dayton will affect traffic.
Wagner Ford Road north of Needmore Road will be closed at the intersection, according to the City of Dayton. The detour will use Old Troy Pike and Powell Road.
Lane closures will also take place on Needmore Road and are expected to cause traffic delays.
The project is expected to take approximately three weeks.
