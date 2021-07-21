dayton-daily-news logo
Water service work to close East Fifth Street in Oregon District tomorrow

By Kristen Spicker

East Fifth Street will be closed in Dayton’s Oregon District Thursday due to water service work and brick restoration.

From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, East Fifth Street will be closed between Wayne Avenue and South Patterson Boulevard, according to the City of Dayton. The street could potentially be closed through Friday as well.

City crews will be installing water service to a business in the Oregon District and then will do a full brick restoration on the road.

Motorists will be detoured to East Fourth Street until East Fifth Street reopens.

