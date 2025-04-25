30 events in May to keep you busy

Trailer Trash Tammy will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 2 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. May 3 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at The Greene. Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. $42 for general admission. $145 for VIP tickets. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will will perform at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway. Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records. $29-$203. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 23 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. May 24 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at The Greene. Rawlings became first recognized for playing “Ashy Larry” on “Chappelle’s Show.” He’s a comedian, actor and podcaster. He will also be hosting Donnell Land over the Memorial Day weekend. $40. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

ARTeBRATION returns from 5-9 p.m. May 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3 at Front Street. The event includes nearly 100 open art studios, galleries and boutiques on Friday. Saturday includes family activities, live music, art demonstrations, Dayton Food Truck Rally, a beer garden and outdoor market. Free. www.frontstreet.art.

A Derby Day Soiree will take place from 4-7:30 p.m. May 3 at Whisperz Speakeasy, 926 Watertower Lane in West Carrollton. Tickets include a buffet, two drinks per person, games, party favors, music and prizes. There will also be contests for the best dressed in Derby attire. $80 per person. $150 per couple. www.thedrinkerys.com.

Celebrate Derby from noon to 6 p.m. May 3 in the Oregon District. Activities include weiner dog races, dog costume contest, Derby fashion show and a hot dog eating contest, Vendors will be set up throughout the district and establishments will have specialty drinks to purchase. Free. www.oregondistrict.org.

The Blessing of the Animals will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 3 at Harmony Creek Church, 901 E. Stroop Road. Bring pets dressed up for the Derby or spring photos. There will also be a memorial blessing for pets that have crossed the rainbow bridge. Just bring an item or photo of the pet to be blessed. Free. www.elliesrainydayfund.org.

The May the 4th Star Wars Celebration will be 1-4 p.m. May 4 at On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road. Come for food, drinks, Star Wars trivia and a costume party. 937-705-6024 or www.onparbar.com.

The Super Smash Brothers cash tourney will take place from 8-11 p.m. May 9 at Vyral, 2078 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. This is a bracket play tourney with double elimination. External controllers are allowed. $15. www.vyralteq.com.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-n-Fire will be at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 10, and 2:30 p.m. May 11. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks come to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster. $20-$50. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Hamvention will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16 and 17, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairgrounds Road in Xenia. Hamvention boasts over 500 indoor exhibits and over 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. $30. www.hamvention.org.

Dayton Sideshow 18 will be at 5 p.m. May 23 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Sideshow is an annual festival of art, music and performance. Free. www.yellowcabtavern.com.

Dayton Heritage Day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. May 25 at Carillon Park. Explore exhibits and buildings and celebrate Dayton’s unparalleled history through special activities, costumed interpreters and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. $10-$14. www.daytonhistory.org.

DANCE

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present Pointes Of View at 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 10 at the Victoria Theatre. Enjoy a night of classical and contemporary ballet and witness the astounding talent of Dayton Ballet’s dancers. $6-$109. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FAMILY

Young’s Jersey Dairy Memorial Weekend celebration will take place from 3-10 p.m. May 22 and 23; noon to 11 p.m. May 23; and noon to 10 p.m. May 25 and 26. Activities include carnival rides, food and games. Free. www.youngsdairy.com.

FESTIVALS

A World A’Fair Dayton International Festival will be 5-10 p.m. May 2; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 3; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia. A World A’Fair is a three-day celebration of diversity that showcases the food, dancing, music, costumes, and cultural exhibits representing the ethnic backgrounds and cultures of Dayton and the greater Miami Valley. $5-$18. www.aworldafair.org.

Spring Fest in the Burg is back from 5-9 p.m. May 16, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 17 and noon to 6 p.m. May 18 at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave. in Miamisburg. Events will include live music, carnical, food, drinks and family activities. Free. www.burgspringfest.com.

Cheese Fest will take place from 3-10 p.m. May 24 at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive. Enjoy 15 food vendors, a beer garden, live music and fireworks. Free. www.dineoutdayton.com.

FILM

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 2 p.m. May 10. Watch the movie in high-definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ score. $62-$138. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FOOD AND DINING

The wine-tasting event Life Is Wine-derful will take place at 7 p.m. May 2 at the Schuster Center. Each ticket includes a souvenir glass with a welcome pour, light bites and unlimited samples of more than 30 wines. $64 for adults 21 and up. $18 for designated drivers. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The annual Fleurs de Fete will take place from 1-4 p.m. May 18 at Carillon Park. Guests can enjoy a sampling of more than 400 selections of wine while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants.There will also be live music and a silent auction. $80 in advance. $85 at the door. www.fleursdefete.com.

MUSIC

The University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way. The Dayton Jazz Ensemble is an auditioned big band that offers a traditional and contemporary experience, combining the skill of interpreting challenging written music with the art of improvisation. Free. www.udayton.edu.

The Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert 2025 will be at 2:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Schuster Center. The Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra unites the area’s most gifted young orchestral musicians to study and perform a broad range of orchestral repertoire. $8-$46. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

A Concert for Peace will be at 8 p.m. May 29 at the Schuster Center. Conductor Marin Alsop joins forces with the Sarajevo Philharmonic and the Dayton Philharmonic for an extraordinary evening. Together, they will honor the Dayton Peace Accords, showcasing how music transcends boundaries to inspire harmony and connection. $12-$35. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

OUTDOORS

The Kettering Fairmont Band Boosters Band on the Run 5K Walk/Run will take place at 10 a.m. May 4 at Kettering Fairmont High School, 3301 Shroyer Road. Join in on the festivities while supporting Fairmont bands and color guards. There will be vendors, food trucks and novelty treat concessions. $40 for adults. $35 for children under 10. www.fairmontathleticboosters.org.

The Furry Skurry 5K will be from 8 a.m. to noon May 17 at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville. Other activities include food trucks, free microchipping, beverage tent, Rainbow Bridge memorial garden, free pet CPR classes, farm friends, pet costume contest, vendors and games. $40-$80. www.hsdayton.org.

The annual Dayton Blessing of the Bikes will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 18 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. This event provides an opportunity for all motorcycle riders to have their bikes blessed for a safe riding season. $5. www.blessingofthebikesswohio.com.

SPORTS

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns at 7:30 p.m. May 9 at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway. This will be the farewell tour for John Cena. $60-$625. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

THEATER

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” will be performed at 8 p.m. May 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, and at 2 p.m. May 4, 11 and 18 at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. The musical tells the rags-to-riches love story of Molly and Leadville Johnny Brown. Set against the backdrop of the early 20th century in Colorado, the musical explores themes of love, romance, social classes and the resilience of the human spirit. $18-$20. www.daytonplayhouse.com.

Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 9, 10, 16 and 17, and at 3 p.m. May 11 and 18 at the Actors Theatre Fairborn, 23 W. Main St. Join brilliantly neurotic writers as they navigate the pressures of live TV, battling network interference and their own hilarious eccentricities, all while trying to keep their volatile star, Max Prince, in check. $20. www.actorstheatrefairborn.org.