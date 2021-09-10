5 Miami Valley events to check out this weekend

Looking to stray from the ordinary this weekend? Miami Valley events are offering a chance to dine on authentic Italian food, munch on a large variety of popcorn, catch a performance by local guitarists and much more.
Ahead, we’ve detailed at least five events worth your attention (and perhaps, participation) this weekend.
🍁Italian Fall Festa
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12
Where: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering
Details: The Italian Fall Festa, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will include live entertainment, popular Italian dishes, the Meatball Madness 5K Run, and games of bocce ball.
Cost: Free, with the cost of fare
More info: www.italianfallfesta.com or www.facebook.com/ItalianFallFesta
🍁Dayton Greek Festival
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sep. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Details: Greek Fest Express will be serving up festival favorites like pastries, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners. Customers must place pre-orders for this cuisine at the Greek Festival’s website. Orders can be picked up during specified hours at the festival. Currently, Friday at 11 a.m. and noon are full. Walk-ups are not permitted.
More info: www.daytongreekfestival.com
🍁Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
Credit: Sarah Franks
When: Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept.12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive
Details: In years past, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has offered interesting takes on this movie theater staple, like cheesy popcorn pizza, popcorn ice cream and popcorn burgers. Aside from serving up several tasty popcorn options, the festival will host dozens of food, merchandise and arts and crafts vendors.
Looking for something to do after you’ve gorged yourself on flavored popcorn? The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival also hosts a car show, 5K and live entertainment.
Cost: Free, with the cost of fare
More info: beavercreekpopcornfestival.org
🍁GuitarFest 2021
Credit: E.L. Hubbard
When: Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Stubbs Park Amphitheater, Centerville
Details: Over a dozen guitarists will hit the stage as part of Dayton’s annual GuitarFest. The event is hosted by the Dayton Guitar Society, the city of Centerville and McCutcheon Music, which is owned and operated by local guitarist Jim McCutcheon.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-287-7755
🍁Cabin Fever Laser Show
Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW
When: Through Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton
Details: This hour-long show features digital images projected onto two screens while lasers dance through the sky. The show is accompanied by music.
Cost: $29.99 – General admission for one carload of people.
$60 - VIP admission for one carload of people with parking in the front 2-7 rows.
$99.99 – VIP Exclusive admission for one carload of people with front-row parking and a glow toy package.
More info: cabinfeverlasershow.com