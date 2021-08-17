African American Cultural Festival at Island MetroPark this weekend

Festival season is in full swing, and the Dayton African American Cultural Festival might be the most swinging one yet.
Live performances of jazz, gospel, hip-hop, R&B, blues, plenty of dancers and more are planned for the two-day festival happening Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22.
”The Dayton African American Cultural Festival provides for the coming together of diverse people to celebrate the richness of the African American experience through activities that promote art, education and health,” according to the festival’s Facebook page.
Musical group Full Force is set to perform at the festival, which will be held at Island MetroPark. Other bigger names making appearances and performing include Alia Davis and Kangol Kid.
In addition to focusing on cultural experiences, activities are also planned to educate and inform. A lecture series by local professionals and activists on health, relations, politics, economics, culture, history, education and more will occur both days.
An arts pavilion will also be set up displaying paintings, visual displays, authors and literature. At the “African Village,” drumming and storytelling will take place throughout the weekend.
And as you would expect at any great Dayton festival, plenty of delicious food vendors will be on site.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton African American Cultural Festival
When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton
Cost: Free
More info: daacf.com/index.html