dayton-daily-news logo
X

African American Cultural Festival at Island MetroPark this weekend

Nothing like a beautiful day at Island Metropark celebrating African American culture with great music, food, clothing and wares. VIVIENNE MACHI / STAFF
Caption
Nothing like a beautiful day at Island Metropark celebrating African American culture with great music, food, clothing and wares. VIVIENNE MACHI / STAFF

What to Do
By Sarah FranksAshley Moor
16 minutes ago

Festival season is in full swing, and the Dayton African American Cultural Festival might be the most swinging one yet.

Live performances of jazz, gospel, hip-hop, R&B, blues, plenty of dancers and more are planned for the two-day festival happening Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22.

ExploreDayton Porchfest showcases local musicians in St. Anne’s Hill this weekend

”The Dayton African American Cultural Festival provides for the coming together of diverse people to celebrate the richness of the African American experience through activities that promote art, education and health,” according to the festival’s Facebook page.

Musical group Full Force is set to perform at the festival, which will be held at Island MetroPark. Other bigger names making appearances and performing include Alia Davis and Kangol Kid.

In addition to focusing on cultural experiences, activities are also planned to educate and inform. A lecture series by local professionals and activists on health, relations, politics, economics, culture, history, education and more will occur both days.

Explore‘Millions of diamonds in the sky’: 1,000 laser beams will dazzle at drive-in show

An arts pavilion will also be set up displaying paintings, visual displays, authors and literature. At the “African Village,” drumming and storytelling will take place throughout the weekend.

And as you would expect at any great Dayton festival, plenty of delicious food vendors will be on site.

ExploreYour ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton African American Cultural Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: daacf.com/index.html

In Other News
1
Your ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals
2
Dayton Porchfest showcases local musicians in St. Anne’s Hill this...
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Zombies and haunted houses will transform Columbus...
4
Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns this weekend
5
Diversity of design: Contemporary sculpture on display in Kettering
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top