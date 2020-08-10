Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park

The 24th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show will be held at Carillon Historical Park Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The annual event has been held at Veteran’s Park in Germantown for 23 years. It changed locations due to expansion of the Germantown Fire Department into the park, limiting space for larger trucks.
Bob McClain, the chairman of the event, said in previous years 40 pieces of antique equipment from the Dayton region and Indiana and Kentucky have been on display.
The pandemic may hamper some travel plans but “hopefully the owners will be excited and want to get their rigs out and display them,” he said.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Among the antique pieces of equipment planned to be on display will be a restored hand drawn hose cart which was pulled by firefighters when a community could not afford horses.
There will also be a 1950 mini pumper, a small truck used to get in and out of a fire quickly and a large-scale tiller truck from a collector in Urbana.
McClain said many find fire apparatus interesting because it stems from a childhood fascination with fire trucks.
The show will also coincide with a day the miniature train is running at Carillon Park. Rides will take place from 1- 4 p.m. and cost $1.
WANT TO GO?
WHAT: 24th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster
WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 5. Park hours are Monday–Saturday: 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday: noon –5 p.m.
ADMISSION: Admission to the park is $12 per adult (ages 18–59), $10 per senior, $8 per child (3–17), Children under 3 and Dayton History members are free