‘Best bartender in America’ to give free holiday mixology class this week

OHLQ’s Facebook page is currently accepting suggestions for ingredients for Wellmann to incorporate into her presentation. So far, suggestions include eggnog, hot pepper bacon jam, smoked Hungarian paprika, plums, apricots, roasted marshmallow, pomegranate, lavender and chicken or beef broth stock (which we are assuming is a bad joke).

Regardless of ingredients, it promises to be a learning experience for everyone from the novice to the serious home bartender.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO WATCH

What: A Very Merry Virtual Mixology Class hosted by Molly Wellman on Facebook

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23

Where: On Ohio Liquor’s Facebook page — https://m.facebook.com/OhioLiquor