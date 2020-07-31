Camp on the water in a floating tent on the Great Miami River

The tents were designed by local entrepreneur and business owner Ethan Smith of SmithFly, who designs and builds gear for fly fishermen, hunters and all other outdoor enthusiasts.

“I was working with one of my suppliers on an inflatable tent for ground use and Chris Jackson from Adventures on the Great Miami suggested I merge the inflatable tent with my rafts so that we could rent them out on the water,” said Smith. “I made a few, and he bought them. We took some photos, started marketing them and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Along with the rental of a tent, which is $75 per day, guests can reserve a fire pit for $15 per day. A $50 reservation is required as a deposit for a tent at Float Troy. Check-in is between 4-6 p.m. and guests must be checked out by 10 a.m. Pets and service animals are not prohibited in the tents. Children under 18 must be under parental supervision at all times.

Though all dates for summer 2020 have been booked, those interested can be added to a waiting list in case of cancellations by emailing float@troyohio.gov. Dates for 2021 will be added soon.

When they’re not hanging around in the tent or by the fire pit, guests are encouraged to explore other recreational opportunities at Treasure Island.

“Treasure Island sits right on the banks of the Great Miami River, Ohio’s only National Water Trail and one of only 22 in the country,” said Leiann Stewart, Executive Director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau. “The Great Miami River offers residents and visitors beautiful landscape to enjoy while kayaking, canoeing and fishing. And, running through Treasure Island and along the river is the Great Miami River Recreational Trail. With over 30 miles in Miami County, this trail is part of the nation’s largest paved trail network and provides a fantastic opportunity for walkers, runners and cyclists to enjoy the area.”

How to go

What: Float Troy at Treasure Island

Where: 409 N. Elm St., Troy

When: Reservation only

Cost: Tent rental $75 per day, which check-in between 4-6 p.m. and check-out at 10 a.m. Firepit rental is $15 per day.

More info: Reserve your tent by visiting Float Troy’s website.