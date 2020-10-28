Celebrate spooky season with a hike through history

How to go: Find these ancient ruins in a beautiful, forested area. Park at the trailhead near the entrance at 8502 Chamberlain Road. Hike the 1.6-mile green trail and look for the Hopewell Earthwork marker.

Lookout Tower in Hills & Dales MetroPark was completed in 1941 to provide views of Community Country Club. In 1967 a teenage girl was killed in the tower when lightning struck. Legends persist that the tower is haunted. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Hills & Dales MetroPark

Perhaps one of the best-known remnants of the past can be found at Hills & Dales MetroPark. Known by a number of names — including Frankenstein’s Castle, Patterson’s Castle and Lookout Tower — the turret-shaped stone tower in the park was built by the National Youth Administration and opened in approximately 1940. Its original purpose was to provide visitors a beautiful view of the Community Country Club. The structure’s original wooden roof was lost long ago and, due to safety concerns, the tower has been sealed so no one can enter, but it remains a favorite Hills & Dales landmark.

The turret-shaped stone tower at Hills & Dales Metropark was built by the National Youth Administration and opened in approximately 1940. CONTRIBUTED

According to urban legend, the tower is haunted by a young woman who died in 1967 when lightning struck the tower while she and a companion were inside. Supposedly, shortly after the tragic death, park-goers started to report seeing the burnt images of her inside staining the walls. The park repeatedly tried to paint over these images, but to no avail. This created many rumors, and the tower became a mecca for curious observers, which led it to be closed for safety and to prevent vandalism.

How to go: Park in the lot at 100 Deep Hollow Road and take the 1.5-mile Adirondack trail. Continue on the half-mile Inspiration Point trail and check out Old Barn Camp to imagine what life was like at the turn of the 20th century in Dayton.

One of the most important centers of transportation in early Ohio history and known as the original crossroads of America, Tadmor was located on the National Road, the Miami and Erie Canal, and Dayton & Michigan Railroad line. CONTRIBUTED

Taylorsville MetroPark

While not dogged by rumors of ghosts, another distinctive remnant of the past can be found at Taylorsville MetroPark, home to the once-bustling village of Tadmor. One of the most important centers of transportation in early Ohio history and known as the original crossroads of America, Tadmor was located on the National Road, the Miami and Erie Canal, and Dayton & Michigan Railroad line. Residents hoped Tadmor’s strategic location would help it prosper, but successive flooding on the Great Miami River stifled growth. Tadmor was finally abandoned when a dam constructed by the Miami Conservancy District in 1922 to retain water during flooding made the site uninhabitable.

The ruins of one of the most important centers of transportation in early Ohio history and known as the original crossroads of America, Tadmor, can be found at Taylorsville Metropark. Look for the Ohio Historical Marker. CONTRIBUTED

How to go: Follow the paved Great Miami River Bikeway north of the dam about 1.25 miles to the site of Tadmor. Park in the lot at the 2005 U.S. 40 entrance. Not much remains of Tadmor, so look for the historical marker to know when you’ve arrived at this ghost town.

The former Argonne Forest Park , popular in Dayton during the 1930s, was located on the current site of Possum Creek MetroPark. Remnants of the park can still be found but most of the history has disappeared into the forest. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Possum Creek MetroPark

Another destination once bustling with activity can be found at Possum Creek MetroPark’s Argonne Forest. You can still see traces of this 1930s park dedicated to a World War I military unit. Find a low, L-shaped wall that once was part of the park’s swimming pool, the remnants of three street cars and a large cement square that was part of the dance floor. Argonne Forest was built to give people, most of whom were urban-dwellers at the time, a respite from the city’s crowds and congestion.

How to go: From the park’s entrance at 4790 Frytown Road, park in the first lot and hike the 1.4-mile purple trail loop.

11/22/98; ARGONNE FOREST-A--DAYTON-MONTGOMERY COUNTY PARK DISTRICT PHOTO OF THE OLD 'ARGONNE FOREST' WHICH WAS ONCE LOCATED WHERE POSSOM CREEK METRO PARK IS NOW LOCATED. THE SWIMMING POOL AND BASEBALL DIAMOND AT THE OLD ARGONNE FOREST AMUSEMENT PARK. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

