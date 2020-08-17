Cinemark movie theater at The Greene opens, with other Dayton locations to follow suit

Cinemark The Greene 14 & IMAX reopened on Friday, August 14, 2020. The movie theater has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

To ensure the health and safety of their guests, Cinemark movie theaters have implemented the following coronavirus procedures:

- Reduced seating capacity and advance ticket sales

- Frequently and thoroughly disinfecting “high-touch” areas

- Installation of plexiglass screens at the box office and concession stands

- Disinfecting seats between each showing

- Requiring all employees and customers to wear masks

For those guests who feel a bit wary about sharing their space with others amid the pandemic, Cinemark is also offering private watch parties where groups of up to 20 people can enjoy a viewing of a Cinemark “top fan-favorite movie” in their own private auditorium. This experience costs anywhere between $99-175 and can be booked on Cinemark’s website.

To learn more about Cinemark’s coronavirus-related policies and the reopening of your local theater, visit the movie theater chain’s website.