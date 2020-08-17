Cinemark movie theater at The Greene opens, with other Dayton locations to follow suit

The Cinemark movie theater chain, with locations at The Greene, Huber Heights, West Carrollton and Piqua, is set to reopen its theaters in the Miami Valley.
The movie theater chain’s phased reopening process began with the theater at The Greene in Beavercreek, welcoming back its customers last Friday, Aug. 14.
The Huber Heights and West Carrollton locations are up next with a reopening date of Friday, Aug. 21. Then, customers in Piqua can again return to that Cinemark location beginning on Friday, Aug. 28, Cinemark shared in its updated opening schedule.
Upon reopening, the chain will show current and former blockbusters. Since Cinemark theaters will not be operating at full capacity in the coming weeks, be sure to check their website for showtimes.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
To ensure the health and safety of their guests, Cinemark movie theaters have implemented the following coronavirus procedures:
- Reduced seating capacity and advance ticket sales
- Frequently and thoroughly disinfecting “high-touch” areas
- Installation of plexiglass screens at the box office and concession stands
- Disinfecting seats between each showing
- Requiring all employees and customers to wear masks
For those guests who feel a bit wary about sharing their space with others amid the pandemic, Cinemark is also offering private watch parties where groups of up to 20 people can enjoy a viewing of a Cinemark “top fan-favorite movie” in their own private auditorium. This experience costs anywhere between $99-175 and can be booked on Cinemark’s website.
To learn more about Cinemark’s coronavirus-related policies and the reopening of your local theater, visit the movie theater chain’s website.