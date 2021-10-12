Dayton Masquerage to return with out-of-this-world celebration this weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Masquerage, one of Dayton’s most popular events, will arise with an out-of-this-world theme — “Satellites and Stardust.” Similar to Masquerages in the past, this year’s event will feature incredible costumes, decorations and special guests.

In fact, this year, Masquerage will be hosted by Jackie O’, a member of the RubiGirls and reigning Miss Gay Dayton America. Kylie Sonique Love, who appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” will be performing at the event as well. She made history as the first openly trans contestant on the Emmy-winning show. Since her debut on “Drag Race,” Kylie has been in music videos with artists like Miley Cyrus and Lizzo. Other performers include Queens Kari O’Knife, Amanda Punchfuk, Harlee Rainz and Amaya Sexton along with Mister Gage Gatlyn, the Original Master Male Illusionist, and Dayton-based King Oliver Dixon. The cabaret portion of the event will be hosted by Cherry Poppins.