dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Masquerage to return with out-of-this-world celebration this weekend

Masquerage, aka Dayton's "Party of Parties," will be held this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16. Masquerage is Equitas Health’s annual fundraiser which helps to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care and treatment. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
Masquerage, aka Dayton's "Party of Parties," will be held this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16. Masquerage is Equitas Health’s annual fundraiser which helps to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care and treatment. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
23 minutes ago

The party of parties will be returning to the 804 building in downtown Dayton this weekend — and guests are invited to indulge in the delights of the galaxy.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Masquerage, one of Dayton’s most popular events, will arise with an out-of-this-world theme — “Satellites and Stardust.” Similar to Masquerages in the past, this year’s event will feature incredible costumes, decorations and special guests.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Immerse yourself in Van Gogh in these 3 cities

In fact, this year, Masquerage will be hosted by Jackie O’, a member of the RubiGirls and reigning Miss Gay Dayton America. Kylie Sonique Love, who appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” will be performing at the event as well. She made history as the first openly trans contestant on the Emmy-winning show. Since her debut on “Drag Race,” Kylie has been in music videos with artists like Miley Cyrus and Lizzo. Other performers include Queens Kari O’Knife, Amanda Punchfuk, Harlee Rainz and Amaya Sexton along with Mister Gage Gatlyn, the Original Master Male Illusionist, and Dayton-based King Oliver Dixon. The cabaret portion of the event will be hosted by Cherry Poppins.

General admission tickets to Masquerage are $50. Red Ribbon Lounge Tickets, which provide VIP access to the event’s main and VIP areas, a drink at the beginning of the night, access to the designated VIP bar with food and beverages included and a swag bag, are $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Masquerage’s website.

ExploreLet’s get loud: ‘STOMP’ returns to Dayton this week

Masquerage was created to raise funds in support of HIV/AIDS case management, education, prevention and advocacy. Since its beginning, Masquerage has raised over $1,250,000 in funds for Equitas Health, which was formerly the AIDS Resource Center Ohio.

In order to attend the event, guests are required to supply proof of vaccination against COVID-19. While at the event, attendees will also be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: When can I start voting?
Masquerage, aka Dayton's "Party of Parties," will be held this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16. Masquerage is Equitas Health’s annual fundraiser which helps to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care and treatment. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
Masquerage, aka Dayton's "Party of Parties," will be held this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16. Masquerage is Equitas Health’s annual fundraiser which helps to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care and treatment. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Masquerage 2021

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 8 p.m.

Where: The 804 Bldg., 804 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: masquerage.org

In Other News
1
A-peel-ing fun: The best orchards for apple picking this fall
2
WEEKEND GUIDE: Festivals, films, theater and more across the Miami...
3
Live apple-y ever after at the Enon Apple Butter Festival this weekend
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore Mansfield’s most haunted buildings — including
5
Scream your way through the region’s best haunted houses, trails and...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top