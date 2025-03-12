Dayton will be bustling next week with First Four and other entertainment events

Wright State University is partnering the Big Hoopla events — including Sunday’s Hoopla 4 Miler and STEM Challenge. More than 200 people have registered for the annual road race, its highest registration ever since its inception in 2012, organizers said.

“The 4 Miler really was just like the STEM Challenge: What can we do to include as many people from the Dayton community as we can in the First Four knowing that not everyone is a basketball fan?” said Terry Slaybaugh, chairman of the local organizing committee for independent nonprofit the Big Hoopla. “The running community is big in Dayton, and so hosting an event like that just allows that many more people to get involved in really what is a four-day festival in Dayton.”

The Big Hoopla donates 2,000 tickets over the two nights of the First Four to allow local Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, their families, veterans and local students to experience it.

It raises money for the tickets via the Hoopla 4-Miler and the STEM Challenge, plus various companies, organizations and individuals. For every $1,000 donated, the non-profit provides around 80 tickets.

Hoopla events are designed to showcase “Dayton’s collaborative spirit, basketball unity and affinity” for U.S. military serving locally and around the world, officials have said.

The 4 Miler starts and finishes at Wright State University’s Student Union on Sunday morning.

Also on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at WSU’s Student Union is the 2025 Big Hoopla STEM Challenge, which is “a bolt-on family event” centered around students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the region, according to co-founder Scott Sullivan, president of Falcon Eye Partnerships.

The free, interactive event blends basketball with STEM education through hands-on science, technology, engineering and math demonstrations, plus award-winning science shows by Mister C and Eric Energy and hands-on STEM exhibits presented by regional and national partners.

More than 30 companies and organizations are set to attend and exhibit for students to interact and learn about STEM education, Sullivan told this news outlet.

A basketball “Hot Shot” contest culminates with 12 winners — eight from the contest and four from the STEM exhibits — winning iPads. Age group winners will also make their final shots on the NCAA First Four court during halftime on Tuesday night.

Students can register for the STEM Challenge at www.daytonhoopla.com/hoopla-stem-challenge. Registration opens at 11 a.m. with the Hot Shot finals starting at 4:30 p.m.

Wright State University will award full in-state tuition scholarships to 12 students who participate in the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge. Eight will be basketball shootout winners: a male and female student in each grade division (K–2, 3–4, 5–6, and 7–8). Four additional winners will be randomly selected through a raffle.

Students must complete 80% of the STEM passport to be eligible for a Wright State scholarship.

“Wright State is excited to inspire young learners’ love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through our partnership with the Big Hoopla’s STEM Challenge,” Wright State President Sue Edwards said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Wright State is proud to award these life-changing scholarships to 12 promising students as part of our commitment to developing our region’s next generation of innovators and leaders.”

The STEM Challenge, which started with 250 people in 2014, continues to grow each year and event organizers have changed venues to accommodate that growth. By Monday afternoon, nearly 800 students had registered for this year’s STEM Challenge.

“With the scholarships, it gets a lot more attention,” Slaybaugh said. “We’re actually going to close registration at 1,500.”

The event’s scheduled keynote speaker is Lt. Gen Linda Hurry, deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

On Monday, Dayton-area bars will be filled with St. Patrick’s Day revelers. That’s the same day teams picked for the First Four will arrive in Dayton before the games begin Tuesday evening.

Fans may come watch teams practice at UD Arena before the tournament begins. The free public event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

New Air Force recruits will take the oath of office during halftime of the Wednesday night games.

The First Four will stay in Dayton through at least 2028. With two years added to the agreement, the number of NCAA tournament games at UD Arena will grow to 153 games in 2028. No venue has hosted more NCAA tournament games than UD Arena. The number grew to 137 in 2024. The arena first hosted games in 1970, the same season it opened.

“Dayton, Ohio and the University of Dayton Arena have tipped off the NCAA tournament since 2001,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said. “Our region is uniquely qualified to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with the NCAA, and we are excited that partnership yields another extension of the NCAA First Four.”

The NCAA tournament will continue on Thursday with 64 teams competing for the national championship.

BIG HOOPLA EVENTS FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 16

2025 Big Hoopla Four Miler: Community run/walk starts at Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway. Registration on event day opens at 9 a.m. with the race set to start at 10 a.m. Participants receive a super soft tech T-shirt, a custom finisher medal, free race photos and post-race food. More information, visit www.tinyurl.com/hoopla-4-miler. Register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/4miler-register.

2025 Big Hoopla STEM Challenge: Free event for students K-8th grade at Wright State University Student Union linking basketball and the education opportunities in the STEM environment to the NCAA men’s basketball First Four games. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Opening ceremony and exhibits open at noon. Hot Shot finals scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Exhibits close and event ends at 5 p.m. Register at www.tinyurl.com/hooplastem25.