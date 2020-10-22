Igloos in Downtown Dayton? They could be a restaurant lifeline during pandemic

Pre-coronavirus, Dean said Mudlick would be almost completely done with patio seating this time of year. If all goes well, the igloos could add 24 seats on the patio through the fall and winter.

“I kind of chatted with them and it worked out well for them,” Dean said. “Now, it seems to be something more and more places are doing. ... The lady that I messaged this morning who uses these igloos was in Minnesota and I was like, ‘Those things heat up in Minnesota?’ and yeah (they do)."

Mudlick is still working on the igloo logistics and how it will handle reservation requirements if the restaurant does decide to seat reservation-only. Mudlick is also working on figuring out what kind of heaters it will use to keep the igloos warm.

The igloos seat eight people at two separate tables of four people. However, groups will need to be a part of the same party when dining in the igloos.

“We do ... the Griswold Christmas Eve brunch with Cousin Eddie and so I’m thinking like how awesome it’s going to look out there because we decorate,” Dean said. “So it’ll be really fun like around Christmas and we’ll put you know, lights and all of that.”