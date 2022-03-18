5 reasons to see ‘Company’ at PNC Arts Annex

Supportive in big and small ways

The aforementioned couples are crucial to Robert’s journey and the close-knit chemistry between them as partners and as an ensemble is enjoyably showcased in “Side by Side by Side,” spiritedly choreographed by Alex Everett.

In particular, Hoggatt and Drennen create a captivatingly lived-in connection as parents and spouses in moments big and small encompassing pot-smoking, inaudible argument and Drennen’s perfectly blasé reaction to Hoggatt while fixing a door frame.

Elsewhere, the attractively dressed, sophisticated Haines comically partners with Young very well accenting “The Little Things You Do Together,” and Sherman, too young to play aging Joanne but conveying an older maturity, firmly takes tipsy anthem “The Ladies Who Lunch” down an unexpected internal path of regret and trepidation. The song’s unique trajectory here exemplifies King’s willingness to think outside the box in order to approach the material anew.

A quiet farewell full of depth

In most productions, the late Act 1 exchange in which Kathy tells Robert she’s leaving New York for married life in Cape Cod can seem like an afterthought, mainly because not enough is known about her aside from her witty opinions about him in “You Can Drive a Person Crazy.” However, due to Randall’s gentle, loving poignancy, conjuring so much history in mere minutes yet entirely confident in the decision to move on, Kathy feels fully realized as the one that got away.

A passionate advocate for New York City

Hertenstein, memorable in the titular role of “Violet” with Dare to Defy Productions in 2018, excitedly captures the pulsating energy and wonderment of the Big Apple in her strong, descriptive rendition of “Another Hundred People.” The song leads into her winning scene with Mitchum which finds Marta passionately advocating for the character and uniqueness of the city as if she’s well on her way to running for New York City Council someday.

Frantic bridal meltdown

As neurotic Amy, hesitant to be a bride on her wedding day, Hancock delivers the rapid-fire “Getting Married Today,” one of the most challenging songs in the Sondheim repertoire, with funny fear and expressive purpose. The number is pleasantly accented by Hoggatt and Hughes as the meltdown builds.

Bachelor brilliance

The charming, vocally strong Mitchum impressively navigates Robert’s complexities with an inner struggle befitting his unfulfilled nature. At the outset, in the title number, he sets in motion a dark, intriguing disgust, as if Robert can’t stand the company he praises, a departure from the norm I would’ve liked to have seen expanded upon throughout. Overall, his portrayal, which is among his best, absolutely radiates in moments of introspection. Prepare to be moved by the beautiful yearning in his splendid renditions of “Someone is Waiting,” “Marry Me a Little” and the powerful, uplifting epiphany “Being Alive.”

Caption Bobby Mitchum (Robert) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "Company." PHOTO BY PHILIP DRENNEN Credit: Philip Drennen Credit: Philip Drennen Caption Bobby Mitchum (Robert) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "Company." PHOTO BY PHILIP DRENNEN Credit: Philip Drennen Credit: Philip Drennen

HOW TO GO

What: “Company”

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

When: Through March 19; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $28-$53

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org