5 reasons to see ‘Into the Woods’ at Dayton Playhouse

THE WITCH: A DOMINEERING DIVA RELISHING HER DOMAIN

The outstanding Adee McFarland fiercely commands the stage as the domineering Witch, whose schemes, spells and relentless intimidation eventually leaves her bitter, loveless and alone. She truly captivates in her darker Act 2 numbers “Witch’s Lament” (one of the best “I told you so” songs in musical theatre) and “Last Midnight” (filling the Witch’s final pleas and warnings with perturbed gusto in spite of the oddly slower tempo set by musical director Sarah Plaugher). At the same rate, she delightfully conveys her character’s kooky tendencies in the lighter Act 1. In one of her finest performances, McFarland is an essential component delivering the goods at every turn.

CINDERELLA: TAKING MATTERS INTO HER OWN HANDS

Kailey Yeakley’s warm and winning portrayal of Cinderella, which effectively deepens into heartbreak when she becomes a princess, is perfectly captured in her wonderfully lyric-driven rendition of “On the Steps of the Palace,” in which Cinderella reveals she purposefully left behind her glass slipper for the prince to retrieve. Impressively handling Sondheim’s tricky wordplay with natural, conversational, direct-to-audience appeal, Yeakley inhabits Cinderella’s introspective complexity with humor, grace and skill.

Kailey Yeakley (Cinderella) and Drew Roby (Cinderella's Prince) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Into the Woods."

JACK: BEFRIENDED BY GIANTS AND FOREVER CHANGED

Kevin Willardson, an endearingly dim-witted Jack, brings wonder and vulnerability to the marvelous “Giants in the Sky,” a coming-of-age song of amazement, hospitality, fear and relief. Thanks to Willardson, ably supported throughout by Cheryl Mellen as Jack’s Mother, it is clear Jack’s adventurous epiphany is not to be taken lightly even though he still has a lot to learn.

Cheryl Mellen (Jack's Mother) and Kevin Willardson (Jack) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Into the Woods."

THE BAKER AND HIS WIFE: A STORY OF RECONNECTION

Dean Swann and Laura Bay commendably navigate domestic distress as a bickering couple who long to have a child and ultimately reconnect along the way. The joy expressed in “It Takes Two” is fittingly pleasant, and Swann’s agitated delivery of the line “my wife was the only one who really helped” bolsters the heartache leading into the sorrowful “No More” late in Act 2.

Dean Swann (Baker), Laura Bay (Baker's Wife) and Adee McFarland (Witch) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Into the Woods."

TWO PRINCES: BOTH ALIKE IN DIGNITY AND SWAGGER

Drew Roby and David Potts shine in the amusing sibling rivalry duet “Agony.” The tall, imposing Roby and the dashingly debonair Potts are an equally charming duo believably smitten by women who are uniquely unforgettable. In fact, Potts’ lyric-savvy analysis of Rapunzel’s captivity and flowing locks are interpreted with comedic finesse, resulting in the first breakthrough performance of 2022.

Amelia Schwartz (Rapunzel) and David Potts (Rapunzel's Prince) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Into the Woods."

HOW TO GO

What: “Into the Woods”

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

When: Through Jan. 30; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cost: $18-$20

Tickets: 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com

FYI: The show includes strobe lighting and patrons must wear masks