Downtown Dayton’s First Friday features ribbon-cutting, special deals

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy $3 DORA beers and live music on the patio from Pat Arnold from 8 to 10 p.m.!

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “Eyewitness: A FotoFocus Biennial Exhibition” from 6 to 9 p.m. on First Friday.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St.: You can see the Artist In Residence exhibition through October! The gallery is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on First Friday.

Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It’s Oktoberfest at Moeller Brew Barn! Enjoy festive photo opportunities, Oktoberfest brews, HammerSchlagen and more more 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Take in live music on the patio from Ryan Mundy from 7-10 p.m.!

The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Loving Highsmith” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: Skeleton Dust presents a celebration of noise including a hand-picked selection of rare and artfully-crafted noise releases on display from the personal collection of Luke Tandy, owner of Skeleton Dust Records. Live performances from an all-Dayton lineup of noise artists including Living Room, Vanity Project, Exclusion Zone, and Poor Judo. 7pm - 9pm, no cover. Find more information here.

DINING AND DRINKS

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

Golden Hour Piercing Studio, 411 E. Fifth St.: It’s opening weekend! Stop in to see the new shop and schedule your appointment.

Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

